A show wouldn’t be a part of the Ryan Murphy-verse if it didn’t have Evan Peters, though this time he won’t be haunting anyone. According to the Wrap, the AHS: Cult star will be joining Murphy’s new FX drama pilot Pose as one half of a New Jersey couple, alongside Kate Mara. Joining them in ’80s New York City is James Van Der Beek, portraying Peters’s “financial kingpin boss” Matt. Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany has also come onboard as a modern-dance teacher mentoring pupil Ryan Jamaal Swain. Today’s casting news follows yesterday’s historic announcement that five trans performers, MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar, and Angelica Ross, will playing five trans characters in Pose. The real New York has been one weird, humid washing machine this fall, but Ryan Murphy’s New York is sounding better every day.
Comments