5 mins ago

Space is the Place: A Somewhat Comprehensive Guide to Sun Ra’s Cosmic Jazz

The jazz legend has a formidable back catalogue. This is your guide to where (and how) to dive in.

6 mins ago

Agnès Varda and JR Talk Aging, Faces Places, and Road Trips Over Afternoon Tea

In their new doc, the legendary 89-year-old French New Wave director drives around with the 34-year-old street artist, visiting tiny French villages.

9:33 a.m.

Where Mr. Robot Left Off: Everything to Remember for Season 3

Brushing up on Mr. Robot? Here’s what happened to Elliot, fsociety, the Dark Army, E Corp, and the FBI last year.

9:33 a.m.

Taylor Swift Has an App Where You Can Watch Taylor and She Can Watch You

Taylor follows in the footsteps of the Kardashians and Jeremy Renner.

9:00 a.m.

All 139 the Clash Songs, Ranked From Worst to Best

Death or Glory?

8:56 a.m.

Miley Cyrus Goes on Carpool Karaoke to Talk About All the Times She’s Been High

New Miley and Old Miley merge into one.

8:44 a.m.

How American Horror Story: Cult Handled a Mass Shooting After Las Vegas

“Mid-Western Assassin” collides with reality in disturbing ways.

8:18 a.m.

Fresh Off the Boat Recap: Eddie the Jock

Can Louis please get his restaurant back already?

8:00 a.m.

Colin Farrell and Yorgos Lanthimos on Their Bond, Iran-Contra, and Prosthetics

The two have reunited for The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and round two is much, much darker in tone than 2015’s The Lobster.

7:54 a.m.

Black-ish Recap: Bow’s Baby Blues

Tracee Ellis Ross and Jenifer Lewis are outstanding.

12:35 a.m.

Lindsay Lohan Came to Harvey Weinstein’s Defense, Then Deleted the Evidence

In the since-deleted Instagram story, Lohan said, “I don’t think it’s right what’s going on.”

Yesterday at 11:30 p.m.

Weinstein Company Offers to Assist in ‘All Criminal or Other Investigations’

The company issued a statement responding to the escalating Harvey Weinstein allegations.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

American Horror Story: Cult Recap: Beautiful Meadow

AHS has never been more ambitious.

Yesterday at 10:29 p.m.

Eminem Rips Donald Trump in Scathing Freestyle Rap During BET Hip-Hop Awards

He also has a message for any Eminem fan who supports Trump.

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

This Is Us Recap: Yo, Sylvester Stallone!

Sly Stallone’s This Is Us stint isn’t just a quick cameo.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Jemele Hill and the Perils of a for-Profit Fourth Estate

ESPN’s suspension of Hill is a reminder that for-profit news outlets can’t be trusted to put the public interest above their bottom line.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: ERS’s Measure for Measure Plays a Losing Game

A technical gimmick that undermines the material instead of enhancing it.

Yesterday at 9:35 p.m.

Bob Weinstein Responds to Rumors He Leaked Harvey’s Sexual-Harassment History

Bob said his brother Harvey Weinstein “has proven himself to be a world class liar.”

Yesterday at 9:33 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein Is Reportedly Going to Sex Rehab in Europe

According to TMZ, “He wants to come back with fresh, new ideas.”

Yesterday at 9:04 p.m.

Rose McGowan Calls Ben Affleck a Liar on Twitter

She’s alleging that Affleck knew about Harvey Weinstein’s abusive behavior.