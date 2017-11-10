Taylor Swift Has an App Where You Can Watch Taylor and She Can Watch You

Old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now, but new Taylor will happily infiltrate yours. Like the Kardashians and Jeremy Renner before her, Taylor Swift has decided to get past the clutter of the traditional press and reach out to fans via an app of her own. The trailer for Taylor’s new app, which was announced last year and basically sounds like an extension of her active Tumblr presence, promises that you can “connect with Taylor!” and that “Taylor can see, like, and comment on posts!” Look what you made her do: Institute a surveillance state.
Comments