Photo: 20th Century Fox.

The CW plans to turn Roswell, the WB’s 1999–2002 series about teen feelings and also aliens into a new show about slightly more grown-up feelings, aliens, and also institutionalized xenophobia (though maybe everything about aliens is already about that). The Originals producer Carina MacKenzie is working with the network on the reboot of the series about a daughter of undocumented immigrants who returns to her hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, and “discovers a shocking truth about her teenage crush who is now a police officer: he’s an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life. She protects his secret as the two reconnect and begin to investigate his origins, but when a violent attack and long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him and destroy their deepening romance.” The reboot is one of several series currently in development about immigrant families, as Sony TV is developing a Party of Five reboot about a Latino family in the U.S., while Gina Rodriguez is developing two dramas around similar subjects. Nobody tell anyone in the current presidential administration how to tune into the CW.