Latest News from Vulture

4:35 a.m.

The First Trailer For New Mutants Teases a True Horror Film

“This isn’t a hospital. It’s a haunted house.”

12:03 a.m.

Grey’s Anatomy Recap: The Grand Gesture

Let’s talk about the Meredith and Megan and Riggs of it all.

Yesterday at 11:39 p.m.

Oliver Stone on Harvey Weinstein: ‘It’s Not Easy What He’s Going Through’

“I’m a believer that you wait until this thing gets to trial.”

Yesterday at 11:37 p.m.

The Good Place Recap: Party Crash

Even in a subpar episode, Ted Danson is a joy to watch.

Yesterday at 10:18 p.m.

Seth Meyers Says Harvey Weinstein’s Comeback Plan Wouldn’t Work in 1,000 Years

“Unlike real dinosaurs, no one is trying to bring back Harvey Weinstein.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Why Great News Made Tina Fey’s Character a Sexual Harasser

And why 30 Rock never made Jack Donaghy one.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Why Tina Fey’s Great News Episode About Sexual Harassment Is So Good

In a darkly genius way, the NBC sitcom underlines why it’s so dangerous to defend men like Harvey Weinstein.

Yesterday at 9:31 p.m.

Will & Grace Recap: Princess Dye Job

This episode is full of Will & Grace deep cuts.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Amazon Exec Roy Price Is on Leave of Absence After Sexual Harassment Accusation

Amazon is also reviewing the projects they have with The Weinstein Company.

Yesterday at 8:00 p.m.

Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway Show, Reviewed

Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway show is unlike anything he’s ever done before, but it still feels true to who he is.

Yesterday at 6:14 p.m.

Man in the High Castle Producer Says Amazon Executive Harassed Her

The producer says Amazon investigated her allegation and she hasn’t had contact with the executive since.

Yesterday at 6:11 p.m.

In the Heights Book Writer Asks Weinstein Company to Give Up the Film Rights

“As a woman, I can no longer do business with the Weinstein Company.”

Yesterday at 5:08 p.m.

Emma Thompson Responds to Weinstein Allegations: He’s ‘the Top of the Iceberg’

“Maybe not to that degree, but do they all have to be as bad as him to make it count?”

Yesterday at 5:00 p.m.

Rose McGowan Says Harvey Weinstein Raped Her, Finally Throwing Away the NDA

McGowan says a show she was working on for Amazon Studios was killed after she told the studio about her assault.

Yesterday at 4:44 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Is One of TV’s Richest Ongoing Achievements

It’s a goddamn national treasure.

Yesterday at 4:20 p.m.

The CW Is Rebooting Roswell to Center on a Daughter of Undocumented Immigrants

The Originals’ Carina MacKenzie is heading up the reboot.

Yesterday at 4:07 p.m.

Queen Sugar Recap: Revelations

“Fruit of the Flower” lays out the truth about Lorna.

Yesterday at 3:38 p.m.

The Simple, Goreless Joys of Happy Death Day

The movie is no big deal, but its Groundhog Day conceit is kind of irresistible.

Yesterday at 3:20 p.m.

9 Fall Movies That May Have a Harvey Weinstein Headache

Whether Weinstein has his name on them or not, all of these films will now be subject to further scrutiny.

Yesterday at 2:36 p.m.

Armie Hammer’s Call Me by Your Name Dancing Works With Any Song You Name

From “Green Light” to “Gasolina.”