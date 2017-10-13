The First Trailer For New Mutants Teases a True Horror Film

On Friday the 13th, Marvel released the first trailer for New Mutants, a truly frightening looking spin off of the X-Men universe. Anya-Taylor Joy, Maisie Williams, and Charlie Heaton are helping kick the superhero genre into a high horror gear as a group of young mutants coming to terms with their abilities, and fighting for their lives in a super creepy medical facility. Writer and director Josh Boone promised a “full-fledged horror movie” when discussing the movie back in May, and he was not kidding around. “This isn’t a hospital,” a voice in trailer tells us. “It’s a haunted house.” Prepare to get scared on April 13, 2018. (And yes, that is another Friday the 13th.)
Comments