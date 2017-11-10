An Exhaustive List of All of the Allegations Against Harvey Weinstein

Photo: Getty Images

On Thursday, the New York Times published a bombshell report detailing decades of sexual harassment allegations against Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein. Since then, multiple women have come forward to share additional accusations against the powerful producer, including several instances of alleged sexual assault. By Tuesday afternoon, another report by the Times featured additional allegations by several high-profile actresses — including Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie.

The Cut has compiled a list of all the allegations against Weinstein, which we will update continually as new accusations come to light.

Actress Ashley Judd

Actress Ashley Judd went on record with the Times about an instance two decades ago at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel. When she arrived for what she thought was a breakfast meeting with Weinstein, he instead had her sent up to his room, appeared in a bathrobe, and asked her to give him a massage or watch him shower. “I said no, a lot of ways, a lot of times, and he always came back at me with some new ask,” Judd told the Times. “It was all this bargaining, this coercive bargaining.”

Former Weinstein Company employee Emily Nestor

Weinstein allegedly invited temporary employee Emily Nestor to the Peninsula in 2014 on the first day of her job. According to the Times, he told her that if she accepted his advances, he would help with her career. She told the New Yorker that she had been told by two employees that she was Weinstein’s “type” physically, and that Weinstein asked to hold her hand during their hotel meeting. He also reportedly told her, “Oh, the girls always say ‘no.’ You know, ‘No, no.’ And then they have a beer or two and then they’re throwing themselves at me.” Nestor told a friend, who then reported the incident to the company’s HR department.

An unnamed female assistant

An explosive memo written by Weinstein’s colleague Lauren O’Connor in 2015 included a claim that Weinstein prodded a female assistant into giving him a massage while naked (also at the Peninsula), which left her “crying and very distraught,” per the Times.

Former Weinstein Company employee Laura Madden

Former Weinstein employee Laura Madden told the Times that the producer badgered her into giving him massages at London and Dublin hotels starting in 1991. “It was so manipulative,” she told the Times. “You constantly question yourself — am I the one who is the problem?” Madden reportedly told friend Karen Katz that she once locked herself in a bathroom of his hotel while sobbing.

Former Weinstein Company employee Zelda Perkins

According to the Times, in 1998, 25-year-old Zelda Perkins reportedly confronted Weinstein after she and several co-workers had been “regularly subjected to inappropriate requests or comments in hotel rooms.” She allegedly threatened legal action unless he changed his behavior, and one of Miramax’s lawyers reportedly flew to London to negotiate a settlement with her. Perkins is now a theater producer but declined to comment on the allegations.

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow told the Times that when she was 22, Weinstein — who had just hired her to star in his Jane Austen adaptation, Emma —summoned her to his Peninsula suite, during which he put his hands on her and requested she massage him in the bedroom. “I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified,” she said. She reportedly told her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt, who confronted Weinstein — an account that Pitt confirmed to the Times. The producer then threatened Paltrow not to tell anyone else what had happened, and she told the Times she thought she was going to get fired.

Actress Angelina Jolie

Actress Angelina Jolie told the Times in an email, “I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did. This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”

Actress Rose McGowan

In 1997, then 23-year-old actress Rose McGowan reached a $100,000 settlement with Weinstein during an “episode in a hotel room at the Sundance Film Festival,” according to the Times. McGowan has previously spoken out on Twitter about being raped by a powerful Hollywood producer, and has called for the entire board of Weinstein’s (former) company to resign.

Because my ex sold our movie to my rapist for distribution #WhyWomenDontReport — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 14, 2016

An unnamed female employee

The Times reports that a young female employee — who asked not to be identified — quit after complaining that she was being forced to arrange “what she believed to be assignations for Mr. Weinstein.” The employee told the Times that she signed a nondisclosure agreement.

Model and actress Ambra Battilana

In 2015 Weinstein allegedly grabbed the breasts of Italian actress and model Ambra Battilana in his Tribeca office, in addition to putting his hands up her skirt. Battilana filed a report with the New York Police Department, though the Manhattan district attorney declined to bring charges. The Times notes that Battilana received a settlement from Weinstein. The New Yorker’s investigation includes audio taken from a sting operation during which Weinstein admitted to groping Battilana, and attempted to pressure her into watching him shower.

Actress Lucia Evans

Speaking with The New Yorker, actress Lucia Evans says Weinstein approached her at a New York club in 2004 and asked for her number. He started calling her late at night, and eventually, his assistant set up a daytime meeting with her at the Miramax office. During the meeting he reportedly told Evans to lose weight and discussed movie roles, before taking his penis out of his pants and forcing her head onto it. “At that point, after that, is when he assaulted me,” Evans told the New Yorker. “He forced me to perform oral sex on him.”

Actress Asia Argento

Italian-born actress Asia Argento told the New Yorker that in 1997, when she was 21, she was invited to a Miramax party at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc on the French Riviera. But when she arrived, there was no party; instead, a producer allegedly led her upstairs to Weinstein and left the room. Weinstein allegedly asked her to give him a massage, and she reluctantly agreed, before he forced her legs apart and performed oral sex on her as she continuously told him to stop.

Actress Mira Sorvino

Actress Mira Sorvino told The New Yorker that during the 1995 Toronto International Film Festival she found herself alone in a hotel room with Weinstein, who had produced the film she was promoting at the time,Mighty Aphrodite. “He started massaging my shoulders, which made me very uncomfortable, and then tried to get more physical, sort of chasing me around,” she said. He then showed up at her apartment late at night a few weeks later, only to leave after she said her boyfriend was on his way.

An unnamed actress

Sorvino also told The New Yorker that she had been reluctant to come forward about Weinstein’s behavior as she knew other women had it worse — including an unnamed actress who told the magazine that she had locked herself in a bathroom to escape the producer and that he masturbated in front of her.

Actress Emma de Caunes

French actress Emma de Caunes had a lunch meeting with Weinstein in 2010 at the Hôtel Ritz in Paris, during which he convinced her to accompany him to his hotel room so he could give her a book he was adapting. Once they got to the room, he allegedly turned on the shower, emerged from the bathroom naked and with an erection, and demanded she lie on the bed. She told The New Yorker, “I looked at him and I said — it took all my courage — but I said, ‘I’ve always hated Walt Disney movies.’ And then I left. I slammed the door.”

Actress Rosanna Arquette

Actress Rosanna Arquette told The New Yorker that in the early ’90s, she met Weinstein at his hotel room — and he opened the door wearing a white bathrobe and asking her for a neck massage. She offered to recommend a good masseuse, but the producer allegedly grabbed her hand, put it on his neck, and then grabbed it again (after she pulled it away) and pulled it towards his erect penis. He reportedly told her she would regret rejecting him, and Arquette believes her career suffered as a result.

An unnamed female employee

A former female employee of Weinstein told The New Yorker that she was often asked to join him for the beginnings of meetings with models and actresses. During one such meeting, the producer allegedly told her to tell a model “how good of a boyfriend I am.” One time, when she refused to attend one of these meetings, he became enraged. Weinstein reportedly whispered to her at one point, “There are things I’ve done that nobody knows.”

Actress Jessica Barth

Ted actress Jessica Barth told The New Yorker that after meeting Weinstein at a Golden Globes party in 2011, he invited her to a business meeting at the Peninsula. Once in his hotel room, Weinstein allegedly went back and forth between offering her a film role and demanding a naked massage. He allegedly asked her, “So, what would happen if, say, we’re having some champagne and I take my clothes off and you give me a massage?” The actress declined and got up to leave, at which point he told her that she needed to lose weight “to compete with Mila Kunis.”

Journalist Lauren Sivan

Television news reporter Lauren Sivan told the Huffington Post that, while she was working as a news anchor on the local New York cable channel Long Island 12, she met Weinstein and others at Cipriani in Manhattan. After riding with him to Socialista, a club where he was an investor, she agreed to join him on a tour of the Cafe Socialista restaurant. In the kitchen, Weinstein allegedly dismissed the staff and then tried to kiss her when they were alone. She rejected him, so he allegedly blocked her from leaving and masturbated in front of her.

Actress Romola Garai

British actress Romola Garai, who starred in Atonement, told The Guardian that she met Weinstein alone in his London hotel room when she was 18. The producer was allegedly only wearing a robe during their meeting at the Savoy. “Like every other woman in the industry, I’ve had an ‘audition’ with Harvey Weinstein, where I’d actually already had the audition but you had to be personally approved by him,” she told The Guardian.

Author Liza Campbell

British artist and writer Liza Campbell, who formerly worked as a script reader for Miramax, wrote in an essay for The Sunday Times of Londonthat Weinstein tried to persuade her to take a bath with him in 1995. He had agreed to meet with her in his hotel after she complained that she had been receiving less scripts, and when she arrived, he suggested they take the meeting in the bath. “I could hear the thump of shoes being taken off and felt shocked that the meeting had turned sleazy,” she wrote.

Actress Katherine Kendall

Swingers actress Katherine Kendall told the Times that Weinstein undressed in front of her and chased her around a living room in 1993 when she was 23. He had asked her after a screening to join him as he swung by his apartment to pick something up. While there, he went to the bathroom, emerged in a robe, and asked her for a massage. When she refused, he left and returned nude. “He literally chased me. He wouldn’t let me pass him to get to the door,” she said.

Former aspiring actress Tomi-Ann Roberts

Tomi-Ann Roberts told the Times that in 1984, when she was 20, Weinstein was a customer at an establishment where she worked as a waitress. As she was an aspiring actress, he suggested she audition for him and asked him to meet at his hotel. But when she arrived, he was naked in the bathtub, and he suggested she would be more comfortable if she were naked, too. He told her that if she didn’t show her breasts in private, she wouldn’t be able to do it in the film, as her character may have a topless scene. Roberts is now a psychology professor at Colorado College.

Actress Judith Godrèche

French actress Judith Godrèche joined Weinstein for breakfast during the Cannes Film Festival in 1996 when she was 24. He invited her to his suite to discuss a possible Oscar campaign and the marketing of her film Ridicule, which he had acquired. But upstairs, he reportedly asked her for a massage.“The next thing I know, he’s pressing against me and pulling off my sweater,” she told the Times.

Actress Dawn Dunning

Actress Dawn Dunning told the Times that in 2003, when she was 24, she met Weinstein at a New York nightclub where she worked as a waitress. She agreed to meet him for a meal at a hotel in Manhattan, but was told he was running late and to go up to his suite. When she arrived he was in a bathrobe, and he told her he would only give him a role in one of his upcoming films if she agreed to have three-way sex with him. When she laughed in response, she claims he told her, “You’ll never make it in this business. This is how the business works.”

British actress Jessica Hynes

Bridget Jones actress Jessica Hynes reportedly tweeted that when she was 19, Harvey Weinstein wanted her to screen test for a role in a bikini. When she refused, she lost the job.

Actress Louisette Geiss

Actress and screenwriter Louisette Geiss, who is being represented by Gloria Allred, says she met with Weinstein at a restaurant at the Sundance Film Festival in 2008, before Weinstein suggested they move the meeting to an office adjacent to his hotel room. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Geiss had heard the rumors about Weinstein and asked him to promise not to touch her. But after 30 minutes, he left the room and returned wearing only his bathrobe, before allegedly asking her to watch him masturbate.

Non-profit executive Louise Godbold

Louise Godbold, the co-executive director of Los Angeles non-profit Echo Parenting & Education, wrote in a blog post that in the early 90s, she had a traumatic encounter with Weinstein: “…the office tour that became an occasion to trap me in an empty meeting room, the begging for a massage, his hands on my shoulders as I attempted to beat a retreat… all while not wanting to alienate the most powerful man in Hollywood.”

Actress Heather Graham

Actress Heather Graham told Variety that during a meeting with Weinstein in the early 2000s, he told her that he had an agreement with his wife that he could sleep with whomever he wanted while out of town. A few weeks later, he asked the actress for a follow-up meeting at her hotel — which made her uncomfortable, so she requested that a friend join. But Graham’s friend couldn’t make it, so the actress made an excuse to postpone the meeting. “Harvey told me that my actress friend was already at his hotel and that both of them would be very disappointed if I didn’t show,” Graham said. “I knew he was lying, so I politely and apologetically reiterated that I could no longer come by.” The actress was never hired to be in one of his films after the encounter.

Model Zoe Brock

Former model Zoe Brock of New Zealand wrote in a blog post that she was “Harveyed” at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in 1997 when she was only 23. Brock had met Weinstein at the dinner during the Cannes Film Festival, and later got into a car with him and two of his friends, believing he was taking her to the same spot as her crew. Instead they detoured to his hotel, and the other men then left her alone in a room with Weinstein. The producer then got naked and asked if she would give him a massage. He allegedly put his hands on her shoulders, before she shrugged him off and locked herself in his bathroom. “Harvey chased me, dick, balls and all, and banged on the door with his fists, pleading with me to come out,” she wrote.

Model and actress Cara Delevingne

Model and actress Cara Delevingne posted a statement on her Instagram story on Wednesday, writing that Weinstein once called her to ask if she had slept with any of the women she’d been photographed with. He also reportedly told her that if she was “gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public” she’d never make it in Hollywood. Then, a year or two later, they met in a hotel lobby and at the urging of his assistant, she reluctantly went up to his room, where she felt “safe” because there was another woman present. However, Weinstein allegedly asked the women to kiss, and later tried to kiss Delevingne himself. “I stopped him and managed to get out of the rom,” she wrote. “I still got the part for the film and always thought he gave it to me because of what happened.”

I just received this statement from @Caradelevingne detailing her experience with Harvey Weinstein. Thank you, Cara. pic.twitter.com/SA1D05lYH4 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 11, 2017