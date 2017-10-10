Much like he did for Hillary Clinton, Harvey Weinstein contributed money to Barack Obama and also hosted multiple events to support and raise funds for him over the years. Additionally, Malia Obama served as an intern at The Weinstein Company before starting college at Harvard this year. After five long days, Clinton issued her first statement in response to the many allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against Weinstein, and now Barack and Michelle Obama have issued a joint statement of their own.
