This Sunday’s Simpsons season premiere was a Game of Thrones parody, but the episode ended not in Westeros, but back in Springfield, where everyone in your favorite small town banded together in support of Puerto Rico, still suffering from the devastation inflicted by Hurricane Maria. The image, which Entertainment Weekly notes aired for five seconds at the episode’s conclusion, featured the Puerto Rican flag, Marge brandishing a “Unido” sign and the Twitter handles of Unicef and SavetheChildren. The takeaway? If Nelson Muntz can step up and do the right thing in a time of crisis, we can all do the right thing. That kid is not nice.