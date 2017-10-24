We all had a good laugh at Twitter’s Fake Melania meme, but now the exceedingly real, definitely not a body double, actual FLOTUS Melania Trump has descended from her First Lady’s Office, which is located in the White House attic, to prove once and for all she’s the one and only. And boy, Melania’s in a sillier mood tonight than she’s ever been! “Disproving memes” must be her fourth main goal, right after getting us all to end bullying, eat more sugar and acknowledge friendship is real. “Having fun” is probably her fifth.