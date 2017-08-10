Civilization is in its final stages, and humanity itself is at stake in the first trailer for Season 11 of The X-Files, which premiered today at New York Comic-Con. The trailer is predictably mysterious, but the situation looks dire for agents Scully and Mulder; dark days lie ahead for the skeptic and the believer as they try to save more than seven billion people from mass extinction. (What exactly they’re saving everyone from isn’t entirely clear, but it’s definitely not pretty.) We also get brief glimpses of a young Cigarette Smoking Man, as well as Scully and Mulder’s son, William, but no indication as to how much we’ll see of them — or what roles they’ll play in what looks like a terrifying quest to save the world. The 11th season is set to start airing in January 2018.