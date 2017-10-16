Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Getting a role in a Woody Allen movie was once something of an achievement, but according to Griffin Newman, who stars in Amazon’s The Tick, it’s not worth the regret. On Twitter, Newman, who has a small role in Allen’s next film (the one after Wonder Wheel, and starring Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, and Selena Gomez), said that he believes the allegations that Allen abused his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow and that he plans to donate his salary to RAINN, which works against sexual violence and assault. Newman said he accepted the role because his parents were proud and he believed that he could learn a lot from the set, but, “It was an educational experience for all the wrong reasons. I learned conclusively that I cannot put my career over my morals again.” It has become routine for actors who work with Allen to address the allegations against him in some form or other, though Newman is the rare actor to say he regrets taking the part. Read his series of tweets in full below.

I need to get this off my chest:

- I worked on Woody Allen’s next movie.

- I believe he is guilty.

- I donated my entire salary to RAINN. — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017

- It’s a one scene role.

- I spent a month debating whether or not to quit.

- I deeply regret my final decision. — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017

Why didn’t I quit?

- My parents were incredibly proud.

- I felt there things to be gained from the experience on that set.

- I was a coward. — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017

It was an educational experience for all the wrong reasons. I learned conclusively that I cannot put my career over my morals again. — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017

I had been feeling this way for the last month, but the awful continuance revelations of the last week compounded my guilt ten fold. — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017

I’ve spent the last decade struggling as an actor, and learned to sideline my views because the thought of closing any doors was terrifying. — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017

I’ve been steadfast in what I stand for in my personal life and on Twitter, but would largely take the check and bite my tongue on set. — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017

I can’t keep professionally operating from a place of fear. It’s time to show a courage in my actions mirroring my words without concession. — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017

To anyone who thinks I took the easy way out by taking the job THEN denouncing it, I assure you that is the worst combination of choices. — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017

At the point in the response cycle where I’m getting equal amounts of (separate) criticism for taking the job as believing that he’s guilty. — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 15, 2017

1. My original tweet made people infer that being on set somehow convinced me of his guilt. No. It just made me feel like a hypocrite. — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 15, 2017

2. People ask me for evidence of his guilt. I don't have any. I just read this and know who I want to believe. https://t.co/7SkXTc2wZc — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 15, 2017

3. "My parents were proud of me" now reads to me like placing blame on them. Not my intent. I take full responsibility for my decisions. — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 15, 2017

4. "Why did it take you months to feel guilty?" It didn't. It took seconds. It just took me until now to verbalize it publicly. — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 15, 2017

5. I wasn't tweeting to gain absolution or admiration, I was just looking to air my thoughts. It now grew into something beyond my control. — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 15, 2017

6. I'm not looking to be celebrated. I advise everyone to signal boost survivors or those who made the right choice the first time instead. — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 15, 2017

7. Anyone who thinks I was doing this for free press and/or to boost my career has no idea how this industry actually works. — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 15, 2017

Getting a non-stop stream of people telling me to go fuck myself on both sides of the issue now. It's overwhelming, and I'm at a loss. — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 15, 2017