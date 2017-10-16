Getting a role in a Woody Allen movie was once something of an achievement, but according to Griffin Newman, who stars in Amazon’s The Tick, it’s not worth the regret. On Twitter, Newman, who has a small role in Allen’s next film (the one after Wonder Wheel, and starring Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, and Selena Gomez), said that he believes the allegations that Allen abused his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow and that he plans to donate his salary to RAINN, which works against sexual violence and assault. Newman said he accepted the role because his parents were proud and he believed that he could learn a lot from the set, but, “It was an educational experience for all the wrong reasons. I learned conclusively that I cannot put my career over my morals again.” It has become routine for actors who work with Allen to address the allegations against him in some form or other, though Newman is the rare actor to say he regrets taking the part. Read his series of tweets in full below.
