Any questions about this transition from live-action to animation? Yes! Several! Tom Hanks and the gang over at Saturday Night Live decided the David S. Pumpkins television universe needed to keep expanding for the sake of holiday tradition, so lo and behold, NBC aired an animated special dedicated to the mischievous Halloween king last night. And instead of terrorizing adults in elevators, Mr. Pumpkins has seemingly moved on to the next best thing: Innocent children in pumpkin patches. Remember, he’s his own thing, although being assisted by magical pumpkins doesn’t hurt.
