Legendary Musician Tom Petty Dead at 66

According to TMZ, Tom Petty has been taken to the hospital after being found unconscious in his home. Law enforcement sources reportedly said Petty was found in full cardiac arrest and not breathing, but that paramedics were able to restore a pulse being he was taken to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital, where he was put on life support. The Hollywood Reporter received separate confirmation that authorities did respond to a call from a Malibu home “for a man who suffered a heart attack,” but they could not confirm whether or not it was Petty.

Following TMZ’s report, that Petty had “no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support,” CBS News has confirmed that Petty has died. He played his final concert last Monday at the Hollywood Bowl. He was 66 years old.

