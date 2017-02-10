Tom Petty Reportedly Taken Off Life Support After Being Found Unconscious

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for J/P HRO

According to TMZ, Tom Petty has been taken to the hospital after being found unconscious in his home. Law enforcement sources reportedly said Petty was found in full cardiac arrest and not breathing, but that paramedics were able to restore a pulse being he was taken to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital, where he was put on life support. The Hollywood Reporter received separate confirmation that authorities did respond to “a Malibu home around 10:52 am for a man who suffered a heart attack,” but they could not confirm whether or not it was Petty.

Update: TMZ is now reporting, “We’re told after Petty got to the hospital he had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support.”

This story will continue to be updated.