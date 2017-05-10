The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon hosted Hillary Clinton on Wednesday and, in honor of her being Hillary Clinton, had their female writers read their very own Thank You Notes to the former Secretary of State. Promised Jasmine Pierce, “Call me day or night, and I will be there with a gallon of ice cream and two spoons to tell you, ‘Girl, you are so much better than him.’” Joked Clinton, “You might get the call!” Meanwhile, Tonight Show’s Betsy DeVos Jo Firestone said what so many have found themselves thinking in recent months, weeks and/or days: “Thank you Hillary, for all the work you’ve done for public healthcare. Ever since the election, I’ve really depended on my government-subsidized anti-anxiety medication.” Clinton’s non-stop laughter confirms it: the bit was definitely funnier, kinder and better for the self-esteem than simply finding a cave in the woods to scream into.
