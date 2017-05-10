Latest News from Vulture

The Tonight Show’s Female Writers Read Thank You Notes to Hillary Clinton

“You showed girls everywhere that politics isn’t a popularity contest. Because if it were, you would have won by about 3 million votes.”

Billy Eichner Says No One Spoke to Sean Spicer at the Emmys Except Young Sheldon

And he may have been under the impression he was speaking to Melissa McCarthy.

The Bachelorette’s Peter Kraus Joins The Bachelor Winter Games

Get ready to freeze your roses off.

You’re the Worst Recap: Boomtown

An actual, honest-to-goodness plot twist!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season Premiere Recap: Let Them Throw Cake

This is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

Lindsay Lohan Joins Mean Girls Fundraising Campaign for Vegas Shooting Victims

The spirit of October 3rd lives on.

Marvel’s The Punisher Cancels New York Comic Con Panel After Las Vegas Shooting

Netflix and Marvel released a joint statement saying it “wouldn’t be appropriate” for the show to participate Saturday as scheduled.

7 Best New Songs of the Week: Kehlani, First Aid Kit, Kamaiyah, Demi, Miley

Kehlani has returned with an effortlessly sweet new song.

Harvey Weinstein Lawyers Up in Advance of Possible Exposés

The mogul has reportedly been in touch with the Clintons’ crisis manager Lanny Davis.

Rick and Morty Is Now the No. 1 TV Comedy Among Millennials

This puts the show ahead of small-screen staples The Big Bang Theory and Modern Family for the first time ever.

Glee Actor Mark Salling Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Charges

He will be sentenced to four-to-seven years in prison.

Nicole Kidman to Star in Karyn Kusama’s Next Thriller Destroyer

“It’s an incredibly dark story.”

Why Does the TRL Reboot Exist?

And eight more questions about an MTV show that belongs to another era.

Where Do Michael and Her Mutiny Fit Into Star Trek History?

It can’t be properly understood without looking at the ways these topics have threaded through Star Trek in the 1990s.

Shouldn’t There Be More Music in Neo Yokio?

Though Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend is the show’s creator and Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes worked on some of the music, Neo Yokio is a quiet show.

The Best Tom Petty Songs to Perform at Karaoke

You won’t back down from crooning these when given the chance.

RHONJ’s Siggy Flicker on Feuds, Her Face-lift, and What to Expect This Season

“I’ve always been open and honest about surgeries. I’ve been open and honest about everything.”

Jeanette Winterson’s 10 Favorite Books

From Virginia Woolf to John Irving.

Let’s Talk About That Scene With the Hand in Gerald’s Game

It’s not for the squeamish.

A Sweetbitter Adaptation Is Headed to Starz

Brad Pitt is taking the 2016 book about New York City’s restaurant culture to premium cable.