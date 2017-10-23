After Tony Goldwyn read Lupita Nyong’o’s New York Times op-ed detailing her interactions with Harvey Weinstein, the Scandal actor felt compelled to share his experience with a Hollywood casting couch. “It happened to me as a young guy, when I was literally Lupita’s age,” Goldwyn told Access Hollywood. “It happened to me by a man and it wasn’t as extended or awful as what Lupita went through, but it was the same thing. It was the casting couch and I didn’t understand quite what was going on, or what was happening.” Goldwyn said he felt responsible for the encounter, and that it took him a while to understand exactly what went down. “It was similar in that I got out of the situation,” he said. “It’s something women have to deal with in every situation, in every industry with powerful men.”
