24 mins ago

The Hunting Ground Filmmakers Announce Hollywood Sexual Assault Documentary

Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering’s 2015 documentary about campus rape was distributed by The Weinstein Company.

29 mins ago

Mindhunter Recap: The Altoona Case

A hugely satisfying episode without a tidy conclusion.

6:07 p.m.

Maria Bamford Wants to Tell You How Much Money She Makes

On this week’s Good One podcast, Bamford discusses giving a commencement speech about getting paid to give it.

6:03 p.m.

Tony Goldwyn Says He Had a ‘Casting Couch’ Experience Early in His Career

Reading Lupita Nyong’o’s op-ed inspired Goldwyn to speak out.

5:49 p.m.

Megyn Kelly Addresses Bill O’Reilly Sexual-Harassment Allegations on New Show

The host said she complained about O’Reilly’s behavior while at Fox, and discusses her former network with Juliet Huddy.

5:42 p.m.

R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriend Opens Up About His Alleged Physical and Emotional Abuse

Kitti Jones speaks out in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

5:28 p.m.

The Many Sex Faces of Outlander, Redux

Some good old-fashioned sexiness!

5:22 p.m.

The Strangely Linear and Reasonable 30-Year History of Chucky

Don Mancini’s Child’s Play universe has endured since the 1980s, and it’s actually going strong.

5:06 p.m.

The Bob’s Burgers Cast Improvises a Mini-Episode About the Birds and the Bees

It’s about time the Belcher family finally had “the talk.”

5:04 p.m.

The Judgement of XXXTentacion

He wouldn’t be where he is if he wasn’t very good at making it very clear who he is.

4:47 p.m.

Brit Marling Calls Out Hollywood’s ‘Soft and Sometimes Literal’ Sex Trafficking

The actress, writer, and producer also shares her own Harvey Weinstein encounter.

4:36 p.m.

All I See Is You Is One of the Strangest, Most Satisfying Surprises of the Fall

Blake Lively’s latest is what a Lifetime Movie directed by Gaspar Noé would look like, and it’s kind of great.

3:29 p.m.

Star Trek Discovery Recap: Excuse Me, You’re Standing On My Katra

Something is off about this Ash Tyler guy.

2:52 p.m.

Our 9 Biggest Questions Ahead of Stranger Things Season Two

Where has Eleven been? Was she trapped in the Upside Down?

2:32 p.m.

BPM Is a Radical Gay Love Story

How Robin Campillo made the most vital AIDS drama ever.

2:23 p.m.

New York Attorney General Opens Civil-Rights Inquiry Into Weinstein Company

The company is being examined for gender discrimination and other civil-rights violations.

2:00 p.m.

Ray Donovan Has Been Renewed for Season 6 and Is Moving to New York City

Ray is getting a fresh start.

1:36 p.m.

Opera Review: A Triple Dose of Expert Monteverdi

For the composer’s 450th birthday, John Eliot Gardiner conducts.

1:23 p.m.

Radical in Content, Retrograde in Form: What Should We Make of ‘Trigger’?

I wish I didn’t feel as conflicted as I do about this show that surveys “gender beyond the binary.”

1:19 p.m.

Destroyer’s Dan Bejar on His New Album and How the Doors Are Actually Good

“I think a lot of America’s problems would settle themselves if more bands started ripping off the Doors.”