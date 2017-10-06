By

Tags:

Amazon Gets Its Own Damn Sci-Fi Anthology Show With Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams

Amazon apparently looked at the success of Black Mirror and thought, “Can we have one of those, please?” In Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, the streaming service presents ten stand-alone stories based on the prolific sci-fi writers’ imagined worlds. The cast includes Steve Buscemi, Bryan Cranston, Greg Kinnear, Maura Tierney, Janelle Monae, Mireille Enos, Anna Paquin, Terrence Howard, Timothy Spall, Liam Cunningham, Richard Madden, Holiday Grainger, Mel Rodriguez, Vera Farmiga, Jack Reynor, Essie Davis, Benedict Wong, Geraldine Chaplin, and more. The anthology series premieres in 2018, but the date hasn’t been announced yet, because Amazon’s all spooky and cool.

Watch Amazon’s Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams Trailer

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.