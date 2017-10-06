Amazon apparently looked at the success of Black Mirror and thought, “Can we have one of those, please?” In Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, the streaming service presents ten stand-alone stories based on the prolific sci-fi writers’ imagined worlds. The cast includes Steve Buscemi, Bryan Cranston, Greg Kinnear, Maura Tierney, Janelle Monae, Mireille Enos, Anna Paquin, Terrence Howard, Timothy Spall, Liam Cunningham, Richard Madden, Holiday Grainger, Mel Rodriguez, Vera Farmiga, Jack Reynor, Essie Davis, Benedict Wong, Geraldine Chaplin, and more. The anthology series premieres in 2018, but the date hasn’t been announced yet, because Amazon’s all spooky and cool.