In the 24-hour news cycle, there’s a lot of outrage, fresh takes, and combative debates to be had over dozens of issues and events each day. But what do you do if you’re a conservative outlet that can’t fit an awful, gut-wrenching national tragedy into a pre-packaged narrative? Apparently you flounder. On The Daily Show, Trevor Noah unpacked the various tactics Fox News used to cover the Las Vegas shooting, which included accusing everyone else of “politicizing” the tragedy; displaying bewilderment over the wealthy, retired, white male lone gunman; and connecting the incident in perplexing ways to NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. “The people on Fox News are so desperate to find a narrative to grasp on to that at times even they couldn’t get onboard with their own ideas,” Noah said. At least Sean Hannity knew what he would do in an active shooter situation, if the situation was in no way like the one that happened on Sunday night in Las Vegas.