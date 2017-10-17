By

UnReal Season 3 Trailer: Everlasting’s First Female Suitor Goes Up Against Rachel and Quinn

Everlasting’s got a new look this season, and not just because it’s full of abs. UnReal’s reality-horror- show-within-a-show is taking a cue from The Bachelorette in its next season and introducing Master of Sex’s Caitlin FitzGerald as its first female suitor. She’s beautiful, she’s smart, she’s powerful, and Rachel and Quinn are going to have to find a way to bring her down. UnReal returns to Lifetime on February 26, 2018.

