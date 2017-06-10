Marcc Rose’s Tupac Shakur and Wavyy Jonez’s Biggie Smalls might be the titular subjects of USA’s upcoming true crime anthology Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G., but as the first trailer for the show confirms, Unsolved’s true focus is the investigators tasked with solving their murders, among them Josh Duhamel’s Detective Greg Kading, Jimmy Simpson’s Detective Russell Poole and Bokeem Woodbine as Officer Daryn Dupree. The show reportedly draws from Kading’s real-life experiences, which he wrote about in his 2011 book Murder Rap: The Untold Story of the Biggie Smalls & Tupac Shakur Murder Investigations. In his self-published work, former LAPD homicide detective Kading, who also serves as co-executive producer on Unsolved, claimed Sean Combs and Suge Knight were allegedly involved in the killings. Diddy vehemently denied the implication upon the book’s release, tell LA Weekly that Kading’s story was “pure fiction and completely ridiculous.” Unsolved will premiere this winter.
