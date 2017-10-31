Photo-Illustration: Karen Cattan

But wait, there’s more! When we first announced the initial Vulture Festival L.A. lineup, we promised more, and more we are delivering. You can (and should) still buy tickets for our Bored to Death reunion, our panel with the cast of Scandal, and our conversations with the likes of Lena Dunham, Sarah Silverman, Natalie Portman, Sofia Coppola, Guillermo del Toro, and Erika Jayne, but now we are giving you more options for the weekend of November 18 and 19. We’ve added two screenings: Pixar’s latest Coco and the awards-buzzy I, Tonya. Also added are sessions with Robert Pattinson, and Owen Wilson and Ed Helms together. And for those who want to perfect their dick-drawing skills, we have a panel with the cast and crew of American Vandal. Read more about these and other events below. Tickets are available to purchase through VultureFestival.com or follow the links in the event titles.

Saturday, November 18

1 p.m.–4 p.m.: Coco Screening and Q&A Presented by Screenvision Media

Vulture Festival presents an exclusive early screening of Disney Pixar’s Coco, followed by a conversation with co-director and screenwriter Adrian Molina and star Anthony Gonzalez (voice of Miguel).

Coco follows the story of Miguel, who resides in the lively Mexican town of Santa Cecilia, but comes from a family of shoemakers that may be the town’s only music-hating household. For generations, the Rivera family has banned music because they believe they’ve been cursed by it. As their family history goes, Miguel’s great-great-grandfather abandoned his wife decades earlier to follow his own dreams of performing, leaving Miguel’s great-great-grandmother, Mamá Imelda, to raise their family on her own. Not only does she boldly establish the shoemaking business, she declares music dead to the family forever.

But Miguel harbors a secret desire to play guitar, inspired by his favorite singer of all time, the late Ernesto de la Cruz (voiced by Benjamin Bratt). It’s only after Miguel discovers a link between himself and de la Cruz that he takes action and tries to prove his talent to his family. In doing so, he finds himself magically transported to the Land of the Dead.

Once there, Miguel encounters generations of Rivera family members, including Mamá Imelda; but frustrated by his family’s continued objection to music, even in the Land of the Dead, Miguel decides to track down his idol himself. He teams up with a streetwise skeleton named Héctor (voiced by Gael García Bernal) to find de la Cruz and get his blessing to return to the Land of the Living before time runs out.

At the London West Hollywood: 1020 N. San Vicente Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets $25.

1:45 p.m.–2:45 p.m.: HAVE A GOOD TIME WITH ROBERT PATTINSON

The critically acclaimed star of the Safdie brothers’ breakout movie Good Time, Robert Pattinson makes a rare live appearance to discuss his work in the film and other highlights from his varied film career.

At the Hollywood Roosevelt – JetBlue Studio: 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets $25, (includes access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and one (1) complimentary drink per ticket holder).

1:45 p.m.–2:45 p.m.: STRANGER THINGS: INSIDE THE UPSIDE DOWN

Vulture Festival steps into the Upside Down, as Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer, executive producer Shawn Levy, and new cast members Paul Reiser and Linnea Berthelsen join us to discuss the second season of Netflix’s popular series.

At the Hollywood Roosevelt Theater: 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets $25, (includes access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and one (1) complimentary drink per ticket holder).

5:45 p.m.–6:45 p.m.: THE DISASTER ARTIST’S JAMES FRANCO AND DAVE FRANCO

Actor-director James Franco and his brother, actor Dave Franco, join Vulture Festival to discuss their new film, The Disaster Artist, about the making of the modern cult-classic The Room (known to its many fans as the greatest bad movie of all time). Vulture critics have said, “The Disaster Artist is James Franco at his peak,” and “The Disaster Artist is a great movie about a terrible one.”

At the Hollywood Roosevelt – AT&T Studio: 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets $25, (includes access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and one (1) complimentary drink per ticket holder).

8:45 p.m.–10 p.m.: POP-CULTURE TRIVIA GAME SHOW

Vulture tests the pop-culture savvy of the cast of Lifetime’s UnREAL and the cast of NBC’s Superstore in a game show format. UnREAL cast members include Constance Zimmer, Shiri Appleby, Craig Bierko, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, and Genevieve Buechner, and Superstore cast members include Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, and Nichole Bloom.

At the Hollywood Roosevelt Theater: 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets $25, (includes access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and one (1) complimentary drink per ticket holder).

Sunday, November 19

1 p.m.–4 p.m.: I, TONYA Screening and Q&A Presented by Screenvision

Vulture Festival presents an exclusive early screening of the film I, Tonya, followed by a conversation with the film’s director Craig Gillespie and screenwriter Steven Rogers.

Based on unbelievable but true events, I, Tonya is the darkly comedic tale of American figure skater Tonya Harding and one of the most sensational scandals in sports history. Though Harding was the first American woman to complete a triple axel in competition, her legacy has forever been defined by her association with the infamously ill-conceived and worse-executed attack on fellow Olympic competitor Nancy Kerrigan. Featuring a buzzed-about turn by Margot Robbie (The Wolf of Wall Street) as the fiery Harding, a mustachioed Sebastian Stan as her impetuous ex-husband Jeff Gillooly, a tour de force performance from Allison Janney as her acid-tongued mother LaVona Golden, and an original screenplay by Steven Rogers, Craig Gillespie’s I, Tonya is an absurd, irreverent, and piercing portrayal of Harding’s life and career in all of its unchecked — and checkered — glory.

At the London West Hollywood: 1020 N. San Vicente Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets $25.

3:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m.: OWEN WILSON AND ED HELMS IN CONVERSATION

Actors Owen Wilson and Ed Helms join Vulture Festival to discuss their upcoming comedy, Father Figures, from Alcon Entertainment and Warner Bros. Pictures, opening December 22.

At the Hollywood Roosevelt – AT&T Studio: 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets $25, (includes access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and one (1) complimentary drink per ticket holder).

6:15 p.m.–7:15 p.m.: AMERICAN VANDAL

Netflix’s American Vandal stars Jimmy Tatro and Tyler Alvarez, co-creators Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda, and showrunner Dan Lagana stop by Vulture Festival to school us on dick jokes and discuss their hit show (that has just been renewed for a second season).

At the Hollywood Roosevelt – JetBlue Studio: 7000 Hollywood Boulevard, West Hollywood. Tickets $25, (includes access to the AT&T Vulture Lounge poolside at the Hollywood Roosevelt, and one (1) complimentary drink per ticket holder).