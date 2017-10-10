Have you ever wondered what Gilmore Girls would be like it if were set in the 1950s and everyone swore constantly? Welcome to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino’s new Amazon series, which stars Manhattan and House of Cards’ Rachel Brosnahan as a 1950s housewife turned raunchy stand-up comedian. Mrs. Maisel premieres November 29. Amazon’s already ordered two seasons of the show, so this one will definitely be sticking around.