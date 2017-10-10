By

Tags:

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Trailer: Amy Sherman-Palladino Goes From Gilmore to the 1950s

Have you ever wondered what Gilmore Girls would be like it if were set in the 1950s and everyone swore constantly? Welcome to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino’s new Amazon series, which stars Manhattan and House of Cards’ Rachel Brosnahan as a 1950s housewife turned raunchy stand-up comedian. Mrs. Maisel premieres November 29. Amazon’s already ordered two seasons of the show, so this one will definitely be sticking around.

Mrs. Maisel Trailer: Amy Sherman-Palladino Heads to the ’50s

