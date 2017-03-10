Latest News from Vulture

Watch Larry David and Bernie Sanders Learn They’re Distant Cousins

The two discovered their DNA connection on PBS’s Finding Your Roots.

This Is Us Recap: Beth & Randall & Kevin

The Pearson clan heads to L.A. for a very special taping of The Man-ny.

Susan Kelechi Watson On Designing Her Own Hairstyles On This Is Us

“It’s my shoutout to black women.”

Fresh Off the Boat Season-Premiere Recap: Wheel of Fortune

Constance Wu’s comic timing is a marvel.

Kate Winslet Joins Avatar Sequels, Might Be Going Blue

James Cameron announced she’ll be playing a character named “Ronal.”

8 Books You Need to Read This October

From Jennifer Egan and Ta-Nehisi Coates to a biography of Leonardo da Vinci.

The Fearless Chris Ofili Enters His Own Personal Paradise Lost

The four paintings are hung behind a cage of cyclone fencing.

St. Vincent Embraces Artifice in the Video for ‘Los Ageless’

Also featured: bright colors, pop wizardry, and cosmetic surgery.

The Middle Is One of TV’s Most Underrated Gems

The ABC sitcom that didn’t need rich-people problems to be hilarious.

9-1-1? Yes, I’d Like to Report Connie Britton’s Return to the Ryan Murphy-verse

Who doesn’t want Connie Britton to save their life?

Faces Places Is a Road Movie That Doubles As Agnes Varda’s Artistic Statement

The New Wave legend teams up with street artist JR for a ruminative tour of France.

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World Isn’t (Quite) a Good Show

Jason Ritter is great, but the first episode is all over the place.

Every Member of the American Horror Story Ensemble, Ranked

Who’s the best actor in Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology?

In Praise of Tom Petty’s Weird-As-Hell Acting Career

From The Postman to King of the Hill, Petty seemed to take whichever role tickled his fancy at the time.

Here’s a Video of Fifth Harmony’s Security Mistaking Becky G for a Stage Crasher

The world needs a laugh today.

Former German Actress Accuses Roman Polanski of Raping Her When She Was 15

Renate Langer is the fourth woman to publicly accuse the director of sexual assault.

Jimmy Kimmel Is Scaring Politicians Better Than Anyone Else on TV

He’s the most unlikely spokesman for a nation baffled and frustrated by Trump and the Republican Congress in 2017.

What Happens When the Backstreet Boys Become Backstreet Men?

Even boy bands like the Backstreet Boys eventually age, but when you realize their music stays the same, things get weird.

The Mayor Is One of the Most Promising New Shows of the Season

It deserves your vote.

Tom Petty’s Best Onscreen Cameos

“I’ve heard of you, man. You’re famous.”