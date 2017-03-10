Watch Larry David and Bernie Sanders Learn They’re Distant Cousins

Yes, it's true. Watch U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and #LarryDavid find out they are related on tonight's Season 4 premiere of #FindingYourRoots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Posted by Finding Your Roots on Tuesday, October 3, 2017

If you thought Larry David’s impersonation of Bernie Sanders was pretty, pretty good on Saturday Night Live, it’s possibly because it’s in his blood. On Tuesday’s episode of PBS’s Finding Your Roots, host Henry Louis Gates Jr. revealed the DNA link between the comedic mastermind and the Senator from Vermont. David told the Television Critics Association ahead of the episode that he “was very happy” to learn that they are distant cousins, but from the clip it appears that Sanders is just as tickled to find a long-lost family member. That story about everyone involved with SNL simultaneously thinking David was the obvious pick to play Sanders is corroborated by science! Now, can somebody get PBS researching the relationship between Tina Fey and Sarah Palin?