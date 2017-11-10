It turns out that the one thing that old, rebellious Miley Cyrus and new, “Malibu” Miley Cyrus have in common is that they love to get high. Miley went on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke segment last night to sing a selection of her old and new music, and mostly to talk about how much she loves smoking pot. Turns out she wasn’t high at the VMAs, but was “high as hell” and thinking about her dead puppy while filming the “Wrecking Ball” music video. How high was Miley during the filming of this video? We’ll never know, but she suggests hotboxing the car, so clearly not high enough!
