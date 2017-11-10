Miley Cyrus Goes on Carpool Karaoke to Sing ‘Party in the USA’ and Talk About All the Times She’s Been High

It turns out that the one thing that old, rebellious Miley Cyrus and new, “Malibu” Miley Cyrus have in common is that they love to get high. Miley went on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke segment last night to sing a selection of her old and new music, and mostly to talk about how much she loves smoking pot. Turns out she wasn’t high at the VMAs, but was “high as hell” and thinking about her dead puppy while filming the “Wrecking Ball” music video. How high was Miley during the filming of this video? We’ll never know, but she suggests hotboxing the car, so clearly not high enough!

Miley Goes on Carpool Karaoke and Talks a Lot About Pot