Watch Selections From Tom Petty’s Final Concert

Photo: Gary Miller/Getty Images

Tom Petty died on Monday at the age of 66, having toured on and off with his band, The Heartbreakers, clear until the end. Between September 21 and 25 they played three nights at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on their 40th Anniversary Tour, where Petty performed what would be his final show a week before his death. Here is a selection of numbers from Petty’s last concert.

“Mary Jane’s Last Dance”

“Free Fallin’”

“It’s Good To Be King”

“Crawling Back To You”

“Breakdown” and “Don’t Come Around Here No More”

“I Should Have Known It”

“Runnin’ Down A Dream”

“You Wreck Me” and “American Girl”