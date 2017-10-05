Watch the Trailer for the Documentary Frank Serpico

In the first trailer for Frank Serpico, a man tells Frank, the legendary cop, “You got a loud mouth, Serpico, would you just listen for a moment?” Serpico shoots back: “At least it’s honest!” The new documentary from Antonino D’Ambrosio gets the man to talk in his own words about his upbringing, blowing the whistle on widespread corruption in the NYPD in the 1960s and 1970s, and his life after publicly exposing the illegal dealings of his fellow officers. You’ve seen the Sidney Lumet and Al Pacino version of this story. Now you can have a feature-length experience with the real, larger-than-life Frank Serpico in theaters on November 1.