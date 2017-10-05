By

Tags:

Watch the Trailer for the Documentary Frank Serpico

In the first trailer for Frank Serpico, a man tells Frank, the legendary cop, “You got a loud mouth, Serpico, would you just listen for a moment?” Serpico shoots back: “At least it’s honest!” The new documentary from Antonino D’Ambrosio gets the man to talk in his own words about his upbringing, blowing the whistle on widespread corruption in the NYPD in the 1960s and 1970s, and his life after publicly exposing the illegal dealings of his fellow officers. You’ve seen the Sidney Lumet and Al Pacino version of this story. Now you can have a feature-length experience with the real, larger-than-life Frank Serpico in theaters on November 1.

Watch the Trailer for the Documentary Frank Serpico

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.