Staffers of the Weinstein Company are asking to be freed from their non-discolsure agreements so they may speak out about the dozens of allegations of sexual misconduct surrounding former co-chair Harvey Weinstein. In a letter to The New Yorker, employees said their former boss formed “a toxic ecosystem where his abuse could flourish unchecked for decades.” Weinstein reportedly covered up decades of allegations against him through NDAs and at least eight settlements with accusers. The employees say they did not know of the sexual-harassment allegations and were never used as the “honeypots” Weinstein reportedly used to lure actresses into meetings. The group of employees say that by writing the letter to The New Yorker they are violating their contracts, but that non-disclosure agreements only reinforce the industry’s culture of silence. “We have nothing to hide, and are as angry and baffled as you are at how Harvey’s behavior could continue for so long. We ask that the company let us out of our NDAs immediately — and do the same for all former Weinstein Company employees — so we may speak openly, and get to the origins of what happened here, and how,” the letter states. “We unequivocally support all the women who have come forward, many of whom we count among our own friends and colleagues.”