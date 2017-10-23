Latest News from Vulture

1 min ago

The Strangely Linear and Reasonable 30-Year History of Chucky

Don Mancini’s Child’s Play universe has endured since the 1980s, and it’s actually going strong.

17 mins ago

The Bob’s Burgers Cast Improvises a Mini-Episode About the Birds and the Bees

It’s about time the Belcher family finally had “the talk.”

18 mins ago

The Judgement of XXXTentacion

He wouldn’t be where he is if he wasn’t very good at making it very clear who he is.

4:47 p.m.

Brit Marling Calls Out Hollywood’s ‘Soft and Sometimes Literal’ Sex Trafficking

The actress, writer, and producer also shares her own Harvey Weinstein encounter.

4:36 p.m.

All I See Is You Is One of the Strangest, Most Satisfying Surprises of the Fall

Blake Lively’s latest is what a Lifetime Movie directed by Gaspar Noé would look like, and it’s kind of great.

3:29 p.m.

Star Trek Discovery Recap: Excuse Me, You’re Standing On My Katra

Something is off about this Ash Tyler guy.

2:52 p.m.

Our 9 Biggest Questions Ahead of Stranger Things Season Two

Where has Eleven been? Was she trapped in the Upside Down?

2:32 p.m.

BPM Is a Radical Gay Love Story

How Robin Campillo made the most vital AIDS drama ever.

2:23 p.m.

New York Attorney General Opens Civil-Rights Inquiry Into Weinstein Company

The company is being examined for gender discrimination and other civil-rights violations.

2:00 p.m.

Ray Donovan Has Been Renewed for Season 6 and Is Moving to New York City

Ray is getting a fresh start.

1:36 p.m.

Opera Review: A Triple Dose of Expert Monteverdi

For the composer’s 450th birthday, John Eliot Gardiner conducts.

1:23 p.m.

Radical in Content, Retrograde in Form: What Should We Make of ‘Trigger’?

I wish I didn’t feel as conflicted as I do about this show that surveys “gender beyond the binary.”

1:19 p.m.

Destroyer’s Dan Bejar on His New Album and How the Doors Are Actually Good

“I think a lot of America’s problems would settle themselves if more bands started ripping off the Doors.”

1:11 p.m.

Kit Harington Does Sexiest Thing Yet: He Admits He Was Wrong About Sexism

He mixed up sexism and objectification.

1:00 p.m.

Decide Who Belongs in the Bad Place Based on This Gag Reel From The Good Place

Who is throwing debris at Kristen Bell?

12:25 p.m.

All the Signs Holden Ford on Mindhunter Is a Developing Psychopath

Something seems off about Holden Ford from the minute we meet him.

12:12 p.m.

Star Trek: Discovery Renewed for Season Two

Season one will continue to air on CBS All Access in two chapters.

11:47 a.m.

Kim Cattrall Says She and Her Sex and the City Co-stars Weren’t Friends

And Sarah Jessica Parker could’ve been nicer about Cattrall’s decision to not return for the third movie.

11:41 a.m.

Fresh Complaint: Jeffrey Eugenides’s Short-Story Sideline

The book is most interesting for the view it affords us of Eugenides absorbing various formal and topical trends.

11:28 a.m.

I Saw Geostorm in 4DX: A Tale of Triumph, Tragedy, and the “Bottom Tickler”

The Geostorm 4DX sensory onslaught, broken down into its composite pieces, each distracting and disorienting in its own special way.