The New York attorney general has opened a civil-rights inquiry into the Weinstein Company to investigate whether allegations surrounding former co-chair Harvey Weinstein were a part of broader practice of gender discrimination. Weinstein, who was fired from the company October 8 and resigned from its board last week, has been accused by over 40 women of sexual misconduct ranging from harassment and groping to rape. On Monday, the attorney general’s office sent a subpoena to the Weinstein Company asking for personnel files, harassment complaints, and other documents, according to the New York Times. “No New Yorker should be forced to walk into a workplace ruled by sexual intimidation, harassment or fear,” New York attorney general Eric T. Schneiderman said in a statement. “If sexual harassment or discrimination is pervasive at a company, we want to know.” The inquiry comes as the company is in flux: Colony Capital is in negotiations to buy some or all of the studio as many studios and talent have pulled their projects from the embattled company. Earlier this month, the Times reported on eight payments to women to settle sexual-harassment disputes, and the company has said they were aware of four. The attorney general’s inquiry will also look into whether the company bears financial responsibility for Weinstein’s misconduct, according to the Times. As for Harvey himself: He’s still under investigation by detectives in Los Angeles, London, and New York City.
