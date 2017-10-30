The Weinstein Company’s First Post-Scandal Release Grossed a Paltry $742

There’s one Weinstein-related story you might have missed over the weekend: Amid the ongoing sexual-assault and harassment scandal surrounded its co-founder, the Weinstein Company released a movie. Dimension Films’ Amityville: The Awakening started streaming for free free exclusively on Google Play on October 12, and had a limited one-day theatrical release on October 28. How’d it do? In that day, across ten theaters, the horror movie made just $742, according to Variety. That’s less than your rent, less than this Saint Laurent wallet, and definitely less than a suite at the Beverly Hills’ Peninsula Hotel. Amityville barely made more than that one Shia LaBeouf movie! The series’ tenth installment stars Bella Thorne along with Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jennifer Morrison, and Cameron Monaghan, all of whom are vexed by a demonic spirit hosted by Thorne’s brain-dead twin brother. Somewhere in Los Angeles Bob Weinstein is doubling down on the movie he promised would save his disgraced studio: Paddington 2.
