13 mins ago

Report: The Weinstein Company Is Suspending Harvey Weinstein

The studio head is reportedly resisting calls for him to step down entirely.

2:33 p.m.

What Uzo Aduba Can’t Live Without

“My assistant found this crackling Christmasy candle, and I fell in love with it. I’m telling you, I bought a case of them.”

2:19 p.m.

Peter Capaldi’s Dream Doctor Who Episode Has Jimi Hendrix and Flower Monsters

“Get Jimi to come into the TARDIS to pluck on the guitar.”

2:05 p.m.

Transparent Recap: I Just Don’t Feel Good

At a pivotal moment in her life, Ali is obsessed with borders and crossings.

2:04 p.m.

Peter Capaldi’s Tailor Tipped Him Off That the New Doctor Who Would Be a Woman

It came down to a pair of pants.

2:00 p.m.

Should They Have Eaten the Dog In The Mountain Between Us?

They don’t. But… should they have? There’s a (morbid) case to be made!

1:53 p.m.

What Hollywood Really Thinks About the Harvey Weinstein Scandal

A producer, an agent, and a filmmaker who’ve worked with Weinstein weigh in on whether he’ll survive the allegations — or whether he’s toast.

1:40 p.m.

Dina Is a Slight But Sweet Look at a Neurologically Atypical Romance

The Sundance Grand Jury Prize–winning doc drags a bit, but has a lot of heart.

1:34 p.m.

Meet Brooklynn Prince, the 7-Year-Old Who’s Going to Be Blowing Up Awards Season

“I got to eat all that ice cream and my mom didn’t even yell at me.”

1:25 p.m.

Hear John Boyega’s Sexy British Accent in First Pacific Rim 2: Uprising Trailer

The war they thought they won in the first movie is apparently only just beginning.

1:13 p.m.

Take My Nose …Please, a Buoyant, Troubling Look at Funny Women & Plastic Surgery

Emily Askin and Jackie Hoffman wonder whether going under the knife is empowering or a result of brainwashing.

12:58 p.m.

Dawn-Lyen Gardner on How Playing a Biracial Woman Informs Her Acting Choices

“Every decision I’ve made, every character choice has taken that into consideration in a big way.”

12:33 p.m.

Amazon Gets Its Own Sci-Fi Anthology Show With Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams

The series includes ten stand-alone episodes.

12:28 p.m.

Spielberg Is a Rich, Personal Look at Hollywood’s Most Successful Filmmaker

Even if you think you know everything about Steven Spielberg, this HBO documentary is still very much worth your time.

12:15 p.m.

Cory Booker and Multiple Other Senators No Longer Want Harvey Weinstein’s Money

Senators Booker, Leahy, Heinrich, and Blumenthal plan to give Weinstein’s donations to charity in the wake of sexual-harassment allegations.

12:11 p.m.

7 Hollywood Gatekeepers on What They Look for in a Script

Do they care about spelling and grammar? Has Trump changed their tastes?

11:50 a.m.

Kelela Is R&B’s Futurist

With Take Me Apart, the artist has synthesized a new sound for a new world.

11:43 a.m.

Going to Iraq Apparently Made Sam Smith Woke

“I’m now starting to open my eyes, at 25, to what is going on in the rest of the world, and that it’s not always pretty.”

11:01 a.m.

Weinstein Lawyer Donated Money to NYC D.A. After Dropped Sexual-Assault Case

Cyrus Vance Jr. is the same D.A. who dropped charges against Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr.

10:42 a.m.

Amazon Passed on the Chance to Nab Big Little Lies and The Handmaid’s Tale

While reportedly pushing executives’ friends’ projects.