Report: The Weinstein Company Is Suspending Harvey Weinstein

The Weinstein Company is preparing to suspend Harvey Weinstein in the wake of decades of sexual-harassment allegations against the mogul coming to light Thursday, Variety reports. An official announcement is expected to come Friday evening. The studio head has taken a voluntary leave of absence but is reportedly resisting calls for him to step down entirely, supposedly confident that the scandal will blow over — something that comes as no surprise to those who read his bizarre statement on Thursday night. According to Variety, the company’s board is also considering taking the next step: firing him for cause. Earlier on Friday, a producer who has worked with Weinstein told Vulture that TWC’s chief operating officer and president David Glasser “has been angling to run that company for a long time.” The Wrap also reports TWC board member Dirk Ziff has resigned in the wake of the allegations.
Comments