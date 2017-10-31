Wendy Williams gave her viewers quite the scare on Tuesday when she fainted live on air. Dressed as the Statue of Liberty for Halloween, The Wendy Williams Show host appeared to slur her words, stumble backwards, and fall to the ground while announcing the contestants of her costume contest. The broadcast reportedly went black, but minutes later, Williams returned to her show and got straight back to taping. “That was not a stunt. I’m overheated in my costume and I did pass out. But, you know what, I’m a champ, and I’m back,” she told the audience. Because when Wendy dresses up as Lady Liberty, she commits.
Update: A spokesperson for The Wendy Williams Show issued the following statement to Vulture.
Wendy fainted on-air this morning. She is dehydrated and is on her way home to rest and sleep. She has been examined by medical professionals and finished the show in true Wendy spirit. She has never missed a day of work, and will continue all shows as planned. She will address this on-air tomorrow.
