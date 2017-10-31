Wendy Williams just passed out on live TV. And then rallied like a friggin champ minutes later. https://t.co/uN66NEAwR4 pic.twitter.com/L5uMsRMpN0 — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) October 31, 2017

Wendy Williams gave her viewers quite the scare on Tuesday when she fainted live on air. Dressed as the Statue of Liberty for Halloween, The Wendy Williams Show host appeared to slur her words, stumble backwards, and fall to the ground while announcing the contestants of her costume contest. The broadcast reportedly went black, but minutes later, Williams returned to her show and got straight back to taping. “That was not a stunt. I’m overheated in my costume and I did pass out. But, you know what, I’m a champ, and I’m back,” she told the audience. Because when Wendy dresses up as Lady Liberty, she commits.

Update: A spokesperson for The Wendy Williams Show issued the following statement to Vulture.