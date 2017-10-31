Latest News from Vulture

12:00 p.m.

The Best Movies of 2017 (So Far)

Including Get Out, Baby Driver, and The Beguiled.

11:53 a.m.

Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence on His Friend James Toback: ‘I Had No Idea’

Baldwin sees the Toback and Weinstein fallout as a response to Trump’s presidency.

11:51 a.m.

Daytime Queen Wendy Williams Fainted Live on Air Then Returned Minutes Later

“I’m a champ, and I’m back.”

11:15 a.m.

How to See Robert Pattinson, Strangers Things Creators, and More Live in L.A.

American Vandal, Robert Pattinson, and more join the November festival.

11:09 a.m.

Mädchen Amick Is Bummed Shelly and Bobby Weren’t Together in Twin Peaks

Plus, why Alice is the best parent on Riverdale.

11:09 a.m.

What’s New On Hulu: November 2017

If you like superhero shows, don’t miss Marvel’s Runaways.

10:46 a.m.

Love Actually Can Very Easily Be Turned Into a Horror Movie

You can’t unsee it.

10:35 a.m.

Andy Dick Fired From Film for Sexual Harassment: ‘My Middle Name Is Misconduct’

“I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say good-bye and then licked them.”

10:26 a.m.

Our 9 Biggest Questions After Watching Stranger Things 2

Is Will Byers finally safe? How will the Mind Flayer escape the Upside Down? And more Stranger Things questions.

10:03 a.m.

Bette Midler Wants to Know Who Would Dare Play Her in the Hocus Pocus TV Remake

“I know it’s cheap. It’s going to be cheap!”

10:00 a.m.

We Find Out What Happened to Audrey Horne in Mark Frost’s New Twin Peaks Book

Her future, though, is still up for some interpretation.

10:00 a.m.

Horror Movies Are Now, Officially, Preferable to Real Life

We’ve reached the horror-movie Singularity.

9:50 a.m.

Paul Reiser in Stranger Things Is Stunt Casting at Its Best

Dr. Owens isn’t just an homage to Aliens.

9:41 a.m.

Megyn Kelly Dressed As Shania Twain for Halloween and Tried to Have Fun

The Today show team did a Grand Ole Opry theme.

9:31 a.m.

LeBron James Is the Best Pennywise to Ever Pennywise, Period

Scaredy-cats beware.

9:30 a.m.

The Duffer Brothers Recap Stranger Things 2, ‘Chapter 2: Trick or Treat, Freak’

“We’re very pro-Three Musketeers.”

9:25 a.m.

An Exhaustive List of All of the Allegations Against Harvey Weinstein

Multiple women, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd, and Angelina Jolie, have accused him of sexual harassment and assault.

9:00 a.m.

What Pop Culture Gets Right and Wrong About Witches, According to a Real Coven

From Buffy to The Witch, an actual coven judges the best and worst depictions of witchcraft in movies and TV.

8:53 a.m.

Willow Smith Celebrates Her 17th Birthday by Dropping New Album The 1st

Technically her second album, the follow-up to 2015’s Ardipithecus.

8:30 a.m.

Caleb Landry Jones Is Becoming Hollywood’s Go-To Oddball

He’s just as adept at playing unhinged bullies as he is at playing their victims.