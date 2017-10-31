What’s New on Amazon Prime: November 2017

At the beginning of (and during) every month, Amazon Prime adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you’ll find our recommendations for November 2017. For more comprehensive coverage of the best titles available on Amazon and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

This Month’s Highlights

Available November 24

If you’re looking for a great rom-com: The Big Sick

It’s weird to call a movie about a medically induced coma one of the most delightful films of the year, but The Big Sick contains multitudes. Based on the real-life romance of star Kumail Nanjiani and writer Emily V. Gordon, the story is about Kumail (playing himself) and Emily (played by Zoe Kazan), who fall in love only to break up over his Pakistani family’s expectation that he’ll have an arranged marriage. And then she’s put into a medically induced coma. Despite its somewhat bleak premise, The Big Sick goes for huge laughs, heavy catharsis, deep pathos, and knocks all of it out of the park. And man, Ray Romano and Holly Hunt are really that good. Available November 24.

Available November 17

If you loved Obvious Child: Landline

It’s still weird to think of Amazon as a film studio, given the company’s increasingly inescapable presence in just about every facet of our lives, but hey, the movies they pick are good so far! Take, for example, Landline. Director Gillian Robespierre’s follow-up to Obvious Child, Landline is set in ’90s New York City, where a close family is thrown into manic chaos when two sisters (Jenny Slate and Abby Quinn) discover their father is having an affair. Add it to the list of other small personal crises that the sisters have to navigate — a pending marriage, deciding where to go to college — and things just get messier from there. And funnier, of course. Available November 17.

Available November 26

For the Gilmore Girls fans: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Amy Sherman-Palladino’s newest series takes us back to 1958 and a woman who has everything she should want — a family, a great New York City apartment, and a pretty bougie lifestyle, as Migos would say. But then her husband leaves her and upends everything, and in the ensuing chaos, she discovers she’s extremely funny. Like, stand-up comedian funny. The ’50s weren’t a time terribly ready for a bawdy, funny women behind a microphone — which actually works out for the show, because it means lots of scenes of lawyers and judges and cops trying to describe the stuff she says in her act with a straight face, and that gag never gets old. It’s hard to imagine a better premise for Sherman-Palladino’s talents, so The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is bound to explore some fascinating places. Available November 26.

Full List

Available November 1

A Knight’s Tale
• A View to Kill
• Airplane II: The Sequel
Airplane!
• Altar Egos
Bad Boys
• Beauty Factory
• Bram Stoker’s Dracula
• Chasing the Star
• Crocodile Dundee
• Crocodile Dundee II
• Dances With Wolves
Diamonds Are Forever
• Die Another Day
• Dirty Work
Dr. No
• For Your Eyes Only
From Russia With Love
GoldenEye
Goldfinger
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
• Legally Blondes
• License to Kill
• Live and Let Die
Moonraker
• Never Say Never Again
• Nowhere to Run
• No Way to Live
• Octopussy
• On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
• Redeemer
Speed Racer
St. Elmo’s Fire
• The Beautiful Ones
• The Cell
The Departed
• The Little Tin Man
The Living Daylights
The Man With the Golden Gun
• The Peacemaker
• The Pursuit of Happyness
• The Spy Who Loved Me
• The World Is Not Enough
Thunderball
• Tomorrow Never Dies
• Unforgettable
Up in the Air
• You Only Live Twice

Available November 3

The Only Living Boy in New York
Falling Water Season 1

Available November 4

Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween

Available November 5

Life on the Line
The Lovers

Available November 6

Among Us
Pearly Gates

Available November 7

Home Fires Season 2
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Season 1
Fifty Shades of Black

Available November 9

Thursday Night Football: Seahawks vs. Cardinals
Armed Response

Available November 10

Allied

Available November 13

Baby Steps
Broken Mile
Orion
The Patent Scam

Available November 16

Thursday Night Football: Titans vs. Steelers
Shot Caller

Available November 17

Landline

Available November 19

Man Down

Available November 20

Before the Sun Explodes
Blood Ransom

Available November 21

Dark Angel Season 1

Available November 23

Home Remedy Season 1
The Stinky and Dirty Show Season 2

Available November 24

Fences
The Big Sick

Available November 28

Click Clack Moo Holiday (Special)

Available November 29

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 1

Available November 30

Thursday Night Football: Redskins vs. Cowboys

