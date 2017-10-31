What’s New on Hulu: November 2017

Photo: Hulu

At the beginning of (and during) every month, Hulu adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you’ll find our recommendations for November 2017. For more comprehensive coverage of the best titles available on Hulu and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

This Month’s Highlights

Available November 21

If you wish The O.C. had superheroes: Marvel’s Runaways

For 14 years, Runaways has been the gold standard in introductory comics. A delicious premise — a group of teens discover that their parents are all actually evil supervillains — told with both earnestness and urgency by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona, the comic eschewed complicated superhero universes for a small, focused teen drama with just the right amount of comic-book flair. (One character is fated to be a witch, another bonds with a genetically engineered velociraptor, and so on.) Now Marvel’s Runaways is finally arriving as the teen drama that fans knew it could be all along. Don’t miss out on this — much like the comic it’s based on, Runaways could be the cure for the common superhero show. Available November 21.

Available November 16

If you’re looking for a great documentary: Whose Streets?

As the end of the year draws closer, buzzy documentaries seem few and far between, but that doesn’t mean vital work hasn’t been produced this year. 2017 has seen a number of documentaries chronicling civil unrest both historic and current, and Whose Streets is the latter. A raw look at the killing of Michael Brown and the protests in Ferguson, Missouri, that followed, the film is an early, effective attempt to chronicle the current national struggle to reckon with police brutality, institutional racism, and our refusal to confront either. Available November 16.

Available November 24

For a strong, focused drama: Fences

Last year’s adaptation of August Wilson’s play about the ambitions and fortunes of a working-class black family in 1950s Philadelphia made a hell of an impression with its first trailer. More or less lifting a monologue in its entirety from early in the film, it floors you with a sharp-edged performance from Denzel Washington that hints at the movie’s themes. But it also hides Viola Davis’s titanic performance — one that won her an Oscar for best supporting actress. A small film with big, powerful moments, Fences succeeds with its razor-sharp focus on its characters humanity. Available November 24.

Full List

TV Shows

Available November 2

• Total Divas: Season 7 Premiere (E!)

Available November 3

• Player vs. Player: Season 1 Premiere (ESL)

Available November 4

• It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Complete Season 12 (FX)

• Man Seeking Woman: Complete Season 3 (FXX)

Available November 5

• ESL Replay: Season 1 Premiere (ESL)

Available November 7

• ESL Replay: Season 1 Premiere (ESL)

Available November 10

• Bootcamp: Immortals: Season 1 Premiere (ESL)

• Taboo: Complete Season 1 (FX)

Available November 14

• Future Man: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

• Guidance: Complete Season 2 (Awesomeness TV)

Available November 15

• Uncontrollably Fond: Complete Season 1 (DramaFever)

Available November 16

• Gameface: Complete Season 1 (All3Media)

• There’s … Johnny!: Complete Season 1 (Seeso)

Available November 19

• Baskets: Complete Season 2 (FX)

Available November 21

• Blossom: Complete Series (ABC)

• Marvel’s Runaways: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available November 22

• Chicago Med: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

Available November 23

• Prison Break: Complete Seasons 1-5 (FOX)

Movies

Available November 1

• 13 Going on 30

• 25th Hour

• 5th Kind

• The 13th Warrior

• The Air up There

• A View to Kill

• Air Bud 2: Golden Receiver

• Airplane!

• Airplane II: The Sequel

• Alfie

• The Aristocats

• Arizona Bushwhackers

• Ashby

• The Associate

• Bad Boys

• Bad Santa

• Barbarella

• Barbershop

• Barbershop 2: Back in Business

• Beowulf

• Blown Away

• Bound

• Bram Stoker’s Dracula

• Brother Bear

• Celtic Pride

• Christmas Classics: Jingle Bells

• Christmas Classics: O’Christmas Tree

• Christmas Classics: Santa’s Christmas Crash

• Christmas Classics: Santa’s Christmas Snooze

• Christmas Classics: We Wish You a Merry Christmas

• Christmas With the Kranks

• Chuck Jones Collection: A Very Merry Cricket

• Corky Romano

• Cougars, Inc.

• Crocodile Dundee

• Crocodile Dundee II

• D3: The Mighty Ducks

• Dances with Wolves

• Dead Hands Dig Deep

• Dead Man on Campus

• Delta Farce

• Diamonds Are Forever

• Die Another Day

• Dirty Work

• Double Take

• Doug’s First Movie

• Dr. No

• Ella Enchanted

• Flesh + Blood

• For Your Eyes Only

• From Russia with Love

• Goldeneye

• Goldfinger

• Grumpy Old Men

• Grumpier Old Men

• Home for the Holidays

• How to Build a Time Machine

• The Hunchback of Notre Dame II

• Jacob’s Ladder

• Journey to Space

• The Joy Luck Club

• Jungle to Jungle

• Jungle Book – Live Action

• K-19: The Widowmaker

• Kazaam

• Kung Fu Hustle

• Larger than Life

• Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector

• Legally Blondes

• License to Kill

• Little Man

• Live and Let Die

• The Living Daylights

• Maid in Manhattan

• Man of the House

• The Man with the Golden Gun

• The Marrying Man

• Mean Creek

• Men in Black

• The Mighty Quinn

• Moonlight Mile

• Moonraker

• The Mothman Prophecies

• Mr. Holland’s Opus

• Never Say Never Again

• Nixon

• Ocean’s Eleven

• Octopussy

• On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

• Open Range

• Out Cold

• Outside Providence

• The Peacemaker

• Permanent Midnight

• Pinocchio

• Proof

• Pumpkin

• Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings

• The Purple Rose of Cairo

• The Quiet American

• The Rescuers

• Rabbit-Proof Fence

• The Saint

• Saved!

• Scream

• Shaolin Soccer

• She’s All That

• Shopgirl

• Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the 13th

• Six Days, Seven Nights

• Split Decisions

• The Spy Who Loved Me

• Summer’s Moon

• The Swan Princess: The Mystery of the Enchanted Treasure

• The Swan Princess Christmas

• The Sweetest Thing

• The Sword in the Stone

• Teen Wolf

• Terminator 2: Judgement Day

• Thunderball

• Tomorrow Never Dies

• Treasure Planet

• Unforgettable

• Up in the Air

• The Usual Suspects

• What’s the Worst that Could Happen?

• Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

• Winter’s Bone

• The World is not Enough

• You Only Live Twice

Available September 2

• Vincent N Roxxy

Available November 2

• The Penguin King

Available November 4

• Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween

Available November 5

• Hannah Montana the Movie

• Life on the Line

• Zero Days

Available November 8

• Gadgetgang in Outerspace

• Much Ado About Nothing

• Oddball

• White Haired Witch

Available November 10

• Allied

• Austin Found

• The Song

Available November 11

• Citizen Jane

• Obey Giant: Hulu Original Documentary

• Their Finest

Available November 15

• Extract

• Iron Sky

• Parkland

• Still Breathing

Available November 16

• Whose Streets?

Available November 19

• Man Down

Available November 20

• Whitey

Available November 22

• The Assassin Next Door

• Stander

Available November 23

• Happy Christmas

Available November 24

• Fences

Available November 30

• Monkey Business

• Person to Person