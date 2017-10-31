What’s New on Netflix: November 2017

Photo: Netflix

At the beginning of (and during) each month, Netflix adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you’ll find our November 2017 recommendations along with a full list of new titles. For more comprehensive coverage of the best movies and TV shows available on Netflix and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

This Month’s Highlights

Available November 3

For fans of The Handmaid’s Tale: Alias Grace

We had no intention of spotlighting three Netflix costume dramas in one month, but them’s the breaks. First, this is one of the streaming service’s worst months on record for back-catalog releases. Second, Alias Grace is based on a Margaret Atwood novel, with the terrifically smart Sarah Polley writing and producing and American Psycho’s Mary Harron at the helm — three of the most ingenious women in entertainment, working together on something special. And third, this thing looks damn compelling, a 19th-century psychological murder mystery with an amnesiac Irish immigrant maid at its center. Available November 3.

Available November 17

For the Oscar watchers: Mudbound

Netflix’s first true shot at gold glory comes courtesy of Dee Rees, the superbly talented filmmaker behind Pariah. Here, Rees works on a much larger canvas to adapt Hillary Jordan’s novel about the relationship between white landowners and black sharecroppers in the Mississippi Delta at the end of World War II. Reviews at Sundance were ecstatic, particularly for stars Carey Mulligan, Jason Clarke, and Mary J. Blige. If Rees can score a Best Director nomination for Mudbound, it will be a welcome and well-deserved triumph. Available November 17.

Available November 22

For the Western crowd: Godless

Like a mix of Deadwood and Johnny Guitar, this new seven-part series from co-creator and executive producer Steven Soderbergh might be the first Western that moms will love more than dads. It’s set in a frontier town where all the men have died in a mining accident, leaving the women — gun-toting, tobacco-chewing forces of nature — to uphold law and order when some new outlaw dudes saddle into town with all their drama. It’s hard to pass up the chance to see Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery get royally nasty with a shotgun. (And if you’re sick of histories by now, you can go watch The Boss Baby. No one’s stopping you.) Available November 22.

Full List

TV Shows

Available November 1

• Stranger: Season 1

• Under Arrest: Season 7

Available November 2

• Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2

Available November 3

• Alias Grace

• The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1

Available November 7

• Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1

• P. King Duckling: Season 1

• Project Mc²: Part 6

Available November 10

• Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1

• Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1

• Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2

• Lady Dynamite: Season 2

Available November 15

• Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

Available November 17

• Longmire: Final Season

• Luna Petunia: Season 3

• Marvel’s The Punisher

• Shot in the Dark: Season 1

• Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3

• Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1

Available November 22

• Godless

Available November 23

• She’s Gotta Have It: Season 1

Available November 24

• Frontier: Season 2

• The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1

• Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1

Available November 27

• Broadchurch: Season 3

• My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Part 2

Available November 28

• Glitch: Season 2

• Good Morning Call: Season 2

Available November 29

• Guerra De Idolos: Season 1

Movies

Available November 1

• 42

• The Bittersweet

• Casper

• Chappie

• Charlotte’s Web (2006)

• Field of Dreams

• Men in Black

• Michael Clayton

• Oculus

• The Pursuit of Happyness

• The Reader

• Scary Movie

• Silent Hill

• To Rome with Love

• Undercover Grandpa

• Where the Day Takes You

• The Whole Nine Yards

Available November 2

• All About the Money

• It’s Not Yet Dark

Available November 3

• Eventual Salvation

Available November 4

• Williams

Available November 5

• The Homesman

• The Veil

Available November 6

• The Dinner

Available November 7

• Dizzy & Bop’s Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper

• The Journey Is the Destination

• Killing Ground

Available November 10

• The Killer

• Mea Culpa

Available November 12

• Long Time Running

Available November 13

• Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary

• Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Available November 14

• DeRay Davis: How To Act Black

• Hickok

Available November 16

• 9

Available November 17

• A Christmas Prince

• Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton

• Mudbound

• Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey

• Santa Claws

Available November 20

• Piranha

Available November 21

• Beat Bugs: All Together Now

• Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers

• The Case for Christ

• Saving Capitalism

Available November 22

• The Boss Baby

• Cherry Pop

• Tracers

Available November 23

• Deep

Available November 24

• Bushwick

• Cuba and the Cameraman

Available November 27

• Darkness Rising

Available November 28

• The Queen Of Spain

Available November 30

• The Details

• Winning