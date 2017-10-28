Latest News from Vulture

1:07 p.m.

Stranger Things Recap: The Other Girl

Why was this episode even made?

12:17 p.m.

Anthony Bourdain Lashes Out at Quentin Tarantino’s Harvey Weinstein ‘Complicity’

It all goes back to Harvey Weinstein.

11:13 a.m.

Cardi B Is Reportedly Being Sued by the Man on Her Album Cover

He allegedly didn’t know his image would be used in such a sexual way.

11:00 a.m.

The Secret Feminist History of Witches, As Told by a Practicing Witch

The patriarchy loves to spread cautionary tales about powerful women.

10:48 a.m.

Woody Harrelson’s Dinner With Donald Trump Was So Brutal That He Busted Out Weed

“You could see the standard he was going to bear.”

10:07 a.m.

It Took Claire Foy Months to Master Pronouncing This One Word for The Crown

Never take your accent for granted, people.

9:36 a.m.

Emma Thompson Regrets Rejecting Donald Trump, Now That She Thinks About It

She did a cost-benefit analysis.

12:29 a.m.

Enjoy Watching Cardi B Get Engaged to Migos’ Offset Onstage Mid-Concert

Sometimes, you wanna choose.

Yesterday at 11:50 p.m.

Actress Annabella Sciorra Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Rape

“Like most of these women, I was so ashamed of what happened. And I fought. I fought.”

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Jane the Virgin Recap: The Time Warp

“Chapter Sixty-Seven” is such a goofy and sweet and smart episode.

Yesterday at 9:45 p.m.

Stranger Things’ Charlie Heaton Reportedly Caught With Cocaine at Airport

Law enforcement allegedly found the drug during a random bag check.

Yesterday at 9:14 p.m.

Mark Halperin Issues Apology for Sexual Misconduct: ‘I Was Part of the Problem’

“The world is now publicly acknowledging what so many women have long known: Men harm women in the workplace.”

Yesterday at 9:07 p.m.

Connie Britton Is The Voice Guiding You Through Trauma In The First 911 Teaser

Protect us, Connie.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Vella Lovell on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Heather’s Future in West Covina

“Heather is way more emotionally intelligent than I am.”

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Recap: Loony, Loony, Loony

After three seasons, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend still finds new ways to surprise.

Yesterday at 7:17 p.m.

Harrison Ford Once Worked As A Carpenter For Joan Didion

Just Harrison Ford building a deck for Joan Didion on the shores of Southern California.

Yesterday at 7:00 p.m.

Stranger Things Recap: Dusty and the Hair

Raise your hand if you’d watch a buddy cop movie starring Dustin and Steve.

Yesterday at 6:59 p.m.

Allison Williams Joins Horror-Thriller The Perfection

[Eats one celebratory dry Fruit Loop.]

Yesterday at 6:34 p.m.

Zachary Levi Is Your New Shazam in Warner Bros.’s Shazam!

He’s Solomon and Achilles and Hercules and Zeus and Atlas and Mercury all rolled into one!

Yesterday at 6:28 p.m.

Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker Bond Over Making Devastating Music

“Our lives, the cosmos, are intersecting, and this will bring us closer together again. I have no doubt.”