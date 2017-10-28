Herbal refreshments might not be on the table for Woody Harrelson anymore, but that doesn’t mean his memory is hazy when it comes to recalling extremely amusing anecdotes about America’s current president. Swinging by his pal Bill Maher’s show to recount an 2002 dinner party with Donald Trump, Harrelson explained how his other pal Jesse Ventura invited him to this random soirée in New York City — because Trump was trying to entice Ventura to be his Democratic running mate for the 2004 ballot. (Trump/Ventura 2004, baby!) “I went and it was brutal. I never met a more narcissistic man. He talked about himself the whole time. You could see the standard he was going to bear,” Harrelson explained, before realizing he could get through the meal with some alternative medicine. “I had to walk out halfway through to smoke a joint just to like steel myself from the rest of it.” Seems pretty reasonable.
