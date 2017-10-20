World’s Laziest Burglars Rob Mariah Carey of a Mere $50,000 in Accessories

Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

TMZ reports that Mariah Carey is the latest victim in a string of home robberies in Los Angeles. According to police, the burglars broke into Carey’s house using a ladder on Thursday around 3 a.m., with the culprits making off with $50,000 worth of purses and sunglasses. Oddly, they appear not have to touched a single gem or jewel or any item especially high in value. TMZ speculates that, all told, the burglars likely stole about ten items. Now think about it: That’s about a shelf of Mariah’s closet, which, if you recall her legendary Cribs episode, takes up entire rooms. And that was in less-spacious New York City! Did the robbers not consolidate by putting sunglasses insides of purses inside of other purses? A bling ring these robbers are not. Security reportedly did not notice the break-in until the next morning — Carey was not home at the time of the robbery — suggesting that whichever assistant is responsible for keeping inventory of Mariah’s closet deserves a raise. In addition to Carey, Nicki Minaj, Alanis Morissette, Emmy Rossum, and a dozen other celebrities have had their L.A. homes broken into this year.