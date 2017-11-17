17 Stars Who Started As Extras
You may be surprised to find out which of Hollywood’s biggest stars were once just another movie extra.
Watch Now
- The Dark Pop-Cultural Influence of Charles Manson
- 7 Questions Stranger Things 2 Leaves Unanswered
- Who Are Rey’s Parents?
- The One Meal No Comic Should Eat Before a Set, According to Kyle Kinane
- Taylor Swift’s Journey From Country Starlet to Pop Superstar
- Ron Funches Comes Onstage Like a Wrestler Entering the Ring
- Love Actually Can Very Easily Be Turned Into a Horror Movie
- The Secret Feminist History of Witches, As Told by a Practicing Witch
- Natasha Leggero Has a Bold Rider Request
- Are Eleven and the Demogorgon in Stranger Things Connected?
- The Bob’s Burgers Cast Improvises a Mini-Episode About the Birds and the Bees
- The New Taylor Swift Sounds Like a Scrapbook of Pop Music
- The Cast of Dirk Gently Plays ‘Elijah Wood, Elijah Woodn’t’
- Is Deckard Actually a Replicant?
- The Black Eyed Peas Take Us Inside Their Augmented-Reality Comic Book
- Robot Chicken Creators on How Macaulay Culkin Is Like Punxsutawney Phil
- Tips for Post-Apocalyptic Beards With the Cast of The Walking Dead
- How Luke Evans and Rebecca Hall Filmed Their Epic Sex Scene in Professor Marston
- The Cast of Shut Eye Recounts Their Experiences With Psychics
- Voice Actor Rob Paulsen Performs Some of His Famous Voices