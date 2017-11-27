Latest News from Vulture

6:13 p.m.

A Eulogy for Armie Hammer’s Twitter, Which He Has Deleted

Push me to the edge, Armie Hammer’s Twitter account is dead.

6:11 p.m.

How Curb Your Enthusiasm Scripts Go From Outline to Episode

Jeff Garlin explains Curb’s improvisation-based process, and how it relates to his own comedy.

5:40 p.m.

Phoebe Robinson Hopes You Won’t Judge Her Favorite Walk-in Song

Phoebe Robinson, of 2 Dope Queens fame, reveals her favorite walk-in song and the way she deals with bad crowds.

5:12 p.m.

Jeremy Piven Show Wisdom of the Crowd Canceled Amid Sexual-Assault Allegations

The actor has been accused of sexual misconduct by four women.

4:56 p.m.

Saoirse Ronan, James Franco, Kevin Hart to Host SNL in December

Oh, hi, Saturday Night Live.

4:22 p.m.

Bruce Springsteen to Extend Broadway Run

The extension could go into June, giving you even more chances to miss out on getting tickets.

4:17 p.m.

The Enduring Legacy of Barbra Streisand

She can invoke nostalgia powerfully for her loyal fans in concert, but has been less able to convert the uninitiated.

3:16 p.m.

Fergie to Host the New Fox Singing Competition The Four: Battle for Stardom

Fox hopes you love it like you loved early American Idol.

2:13 p.m.

Suspended Agent Adam Venit Returns to WME After Terry Crews Groping Allegation

In response, Crews tweeted “someone got a pass.”

1:58 p.m.

Let’s Predict the 2018 Grammy Nominations

Will it be Kendrick vs. Jay-Z? Does “Despacito” have a chance at Record of the Year? Will Logic be a sleeper hit? And what about Cardi B?

1:43 p.m.

Lady Bird Just Became the Best-Reviewed Movie on Rotten Tomatoes

That’s hella tight.

12:46 p.m.

Armie Hammer Should Have Eaten the Peach in Call Me by Your Name

It’s stone-fruit season.

12:28 p.m.

Meghan Markle Should Play Herself on The Crown

It would be the role of her life, because it literally is her life.

12:08 p.m.

Lil Pump Responds Bizarrely to a Bizarre World

Exploring the sources and viral success of the South Florida sound.

11:44 a.m.

Laura Benanti on Meteor Shower and How Twitter Has Helped Her Career

“I’ve done [drama] for so many years, and it’s just not always fun.”

11:05 a.m.

Do I Need to See The Room Before I See The Disaster Artist?

We argue both sides.

10:16 a.m.

Ava Phillippe, a Fool Who Dreams, Waltzed to La La Land at a Debutante Ball

The teenager made her debut at the 25th annual Bal des Débutantes in Paris.

9:57 a.m.

Kevin Feige Says Avengers 4 Is Something ‘You’ve Never Seen in Superhero Films’

“There will be two distinct periods. Everything before Avengers 4 and everything after.”

8:28 a.m.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Recap: The Punning Shucker

Larry and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s relationship can’t get much worse.

12:34 a.m.

Susan Sarandon Sure ‘We Would Be at War’ If ‘Very Dangerous’ Hillary Elected

And she’s not too fond of Obama either.