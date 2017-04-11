One Series to Rule Them All: A Lord of the Rings TV Show May Be In the Works

In news that would wake a sweat-drenched Peter Jackson screaming out of a dead sleep, The Hollywood Reporter claims The Lord of the Rings might soon be more than just a beloved book series and a sprawling film trilogy. It might be the next Game of Thrones. THR reports Warner Bros. Television is considering a LOTR television series. Meanwhile, Amazon Studios has reportedly expressed interest in the potential show based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved fantasy novels. Of course, the actual development and creation of the series is a long, arduous journey Warner Bros. has only just begun, hopefully with an absolute minimum of four hobbits and one wizard.
