A Quiet Place Trailer: John Krasinski’s Silent Supernatural Thriller

Something wicked this way comes, and apparently it has crazy good hearing. A Quiet Place, John Krasinski’s third directorial effort, is a supernatural thriller about a family who has to live in complete silence to fly under the radar of a looming terror. The clan— which features Krasinski in an excellent beard, his real-life wife Emily Blunt sporting some Vikander-level knitwear, and Millicent Simmonds, the breakout of Todd Haynes’s Wonderstruck — use sign language to communicate and creep carefully around their home to lay low. See it in theaters, with your actual spouse or not, in April 2018.
Comments