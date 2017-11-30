Latest News from Vulture

5 mins ago

Jenny Slate Is Writing a Book of Feminist Fables

One of the stories is about “a globe of fruit plucked from its branch.”

11 mins ago

Bette Midler Addresses Geraldo Rivera Groping Story: ‘He Has Yet to Apologize’

She first accused him of sexually assaulting her during a 1991 interview, then re-posted it on Twitter.

18 mins ago

What’s New on HBO: December 2017

Don’t miss Logan. It’s one of the best superhero movies ever made.

26 mins ago

Ronald Reagan Limited Series Is Happening at USA (USA! USA!)

His daughter Patti Davis is helping develop it.

2:44 p.m.

Frank Rich: NBC Still Has a Lot to Answer For

The network got out ahead of the Matt Lauer scandal by firing their star. But there’s more they need to do.

1:59 p.m.

Tiffany Haddish Is Now a New York Film Critics Circle Award Winner

Get Out and Girls Trip were among the honorees.

1:49 p.m.

Voyeur Fails to Add Much Insight to Gay Talese’s Notorious Story

Someone, somewhere, thinks we can’t get enough of Gerald Foos.

1:15 p.m.

Which Serial Killers Might Appear in Mindhunter Season Two?

The BTK killer is sure to play a major role.

12:36 p.m.

How Guillermo del Toro Cast Sally Hawkins in The Shape of Water

“I hugged her. And I said, ‘I’m writing a movie for you where you fall in love with a fish man!’”

12:35 p.m.

9 Women Accuse Playwright Israel Horovitz of Sexual Misconduct, Including Rape

Horovitz is the author of more than 70 plays including Line, Park Your Car in the Harvard Yard, and The Indian Wants the Bronx.

12:30 p.m.

Pop Music’s Feature Problem

Pop stars are regularly collaborating with rappers and R&B artists on their singles, but those singles aren’t hitting like they used to.

12:24 p.m.

Mindhunter Renewed for Season 2, So Maybe Jonathan Groff Can Get All Murdery Now

Now tell us who the ADT guy is!

12:00 p.m.

What’s New on Hulu: December 2017

Kill Bill, Legion, Martin Scorsese’s Silence, and more.

11:37 a.m.

It’s Time to Do Away With ‘America’s Dad’ As Our Journalistic Standard

To repair the damage done by Lauer and his ilk, we’d need to reassess the entire idea of America’s dad as an unquestioned purveyor of unbiased truth.

11:25 a.m.

I Wish This Tribute to Oscar Wilde Could Remain in New York Forever

This enchanted mise-en-scène is devoted to Wilde’s tragic last chapter: his trial and imprisonment for homosexuality, followed by his death in exile.

11:00 a.m.

The Shape of Water Is About a Woman Who Falls for a Fish-Man. Do They Have Sex?

An answer to your deepest, darkest question.

10:12 a.m.

Charlie Rose Has Been Calling Ex-Staffers to Thank Them Individually

He’s thanking his eponymous show’s staffers, and letting them know they’ll be paid through December.

10:12 a.m.

Russell Simmons Steps Down From Def Jam After Sexual-Assault Claims

Writer Jenny Lumet accused Simmons of assaulting her in a letter to The Hollywood Reporter.

10:11 a.m.

This Clip of James Corden and Armie Hammer Dancing Is Almost Too Hard to Watch

Acting is hard!

9:55 a.m.

Late-night Addresses Matt Lauer Sexual-Misconduct Allegations

“Soon they’ll have enough guys to start their own perv news network.”