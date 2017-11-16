Latest News from Vulture

12 mins ago

A Stripes TV Series Is Coming to CBS

It will be directed by Ivan Reitman, who helmed the original movie.

19 mins ago

Theater Review: The Funny, Fierce, Fearsome Competition of School Girls

“The African Mean Girls Play” is a binge-watchable cable series packed into two hours onstage.

8:35 p.m.

Justice Smith To Help Catch Them All In Live-Action Detective Pikachu

Crack open a Poké Ball and out pops a film franchise.

6:39 p.m.

6 Best New Songs of the Week: Taylor Swift, Eminem, Dashboard Confessional

The best song on Taylor Swift’s Reputation renders those obituaries of her songwriting skill irrelevant.

5:06 p.m.

Lena Waithe’s New Show The Chi Gets a Gut-Punching First Trailer

Starring Moonlight’s Alex Hibbert, Straight Outta Compton’s Jason Mitchell, and more.

4:54 p.m.

Kevin Spacey’s Gore Co-star Addresses the Scrapped Biopic

The Gore Vidal biopic was canceled in postproduction.

4:12 p.m.

The Punisher Is an Ultraviolent Mistake

The Marvel series has a childlike worship of Frank Castle’s flamboyant bloodlust.

3:59 p.m.

Steve Harvey Will Ring in 2018 – or Is It 2019? – With Fox New Year’s Eve Show

He’s replacing Pitbull, who would never lead the people into the wrong year.

3:44 p.m.

Who Is Multiple Man, the Marvel Superhero James Franco Might Be Playing?

He’s part of the X-Men franchise. Sort of.

3:37 p.m.

How Stranger Things Made the Sprawling Tunnel Maps in Will’s House

“It was a nightmare, I’m not going to lie.”

3:36 p.m.

Why Is Hollywood Only Now Figuring Out How to Portray PTSD Sensitively?

Recent films show a shift in representations of war and masculinity.

3:34 p.m.

Sarah Silverman on Louis C.K.: ‘I Love Louis, But Louis Did These Things’

“The only people that matter right now are the victims, and they are victims because of something he did.”

3:31 p.m.

Sylvester Stallone Denies Sexually Assaulting a 16-Year-Old in 1986

He allegedly forced the girl into a threesome with his bodyguard at a Las Vegas hotel in 1986.

3:23 p.m.

Winter TV Preview 2018: The Crown, The Chi, and More Shows to Watch

A complete guide to the TV shows worth watching this winter.

3:15 p.m.

Charlotte Gainsbourg Gets Personal

The artist crystalizes her complicated family history into an album about pain, premature death, and the joys and heartbreak of life.

2:45 p.m.

Eve’s Bayou Remains a Beautiful Portrait of Black Identity 20 Years Later

Revisiting the film’s legacy on its 20th anniversary.

2:04 p.m.

Annie Proulx Gave One of the Best National Book Award Speeches in Recent Memory

At last night’s 2017 National Book Awards.

1:52 p.m.

The Castle Creators Are Making Castle, But With Rachel Bilson

Take Two is about a former star of a cop series who works with a private detective.

10:41 a.m.

Mudbound Is a Sprawling, Engrossing Southern Epic

It feels like a movie-length binge-watch, which makes its home on Netflix peculiarly appropriate.

10:23 a.m.

Jude Law Debuts His Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts Sequel Cast Photo

The real stunner here is Zoë Kravitz, featured front and center.