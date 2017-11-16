A Stripes TV Series Is Coming to CBS

It won’t have Bill Murray, but as Variety reports, CBS is bringing back Stripes as a series. The 1981 movie followed the adventures and misadventures of John Winger (Murray), a down on his luck cab driver who enlists in the Army to give his life a sense of purpose. Winger somehow manages to (barely) get through basic training, and emerges as an unlikely leader of a motley crew of soldiers. But he also almost ignites an international incident when he commandeers a military vehicle behind enemy lines. So, hijinks! The team behind The Whitest Kids U’Know — Trevor Moore, Sam Brown, and Zach Cregger — will write, and the original film’s director, Ivan Reitman, is even on board to produce and helm the adaptation.
Comments