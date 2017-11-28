Access Hollywood Reminds Viewers Their Trump Tape is ‘Very Real’

Photo: Pool/Getty Images

In his latest head scratcher, President Trump suggested that the Access Hollywood tape in which he discussed grabbing and kissing women without their consent is not real. (Although he already apologized for what he said on it.)

But to avoid any confusion, on Monday night’s edition of Access Hollywood, host Natalie Morales reminded viewers that the tape they have of President Trump is “very real.”

“We wanted to clear something up that has been reported across the media landscape. Let us make this perfectly clear — the tape is very real,” Morales said. “Remember his excuse at the time was ‘locker-room talk.’ He said every one of those words.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders wasn’t as clear when asked about the tape during a press briefing on Monday.

“Look,” Sanders said. “I said that [Trump] already addressed it, and that we didn’t have any updates on that. I said what he didn’t like and what he found troubling were the accounts that are being reported now.”