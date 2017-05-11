Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Earlier this weekend before he reprised his Donald Trump impression on SNL, Alec Baldwin announced he would be quitting Twitter for an undisclosed amount of time, owing to some widely-criticized comments he made in regards to Harvey Weinstein and sexual assault. Specifically, during an interview with PBS News Hour, Baldwin was accused by many prominent women in Hollywood — such as Patricia Arquette and Asia Argento — of mansplaining the concept of sexual harassment, assault, and victim-blaming. “What happened was that Rose McGowan took a payment of $100,000 and settled her case with him, and it was for Rose McGowan to prosecute that case,” Baldwin said in the interview, admitting he’d heard rumors about Weinstein’s predatory behavior for decades. “When women take money and are silenced by that money, even though they took the money and were silenced because they were told, beyond the money, it was the right thing for them to do, keep quiet, don’t make too many waves, it is going to hurt your career. When they do it nonetheless, does it set back the cause of change?”

8 women went to lawyers who basically told them they didn't have a hope in hell in court against a multi millionaire.That's why they settled — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) November 4, 2017

Told you everyone knew. No one cared. Men ran the show. Women toed the line. No more. #ROSEARMY https://t.co/ixjnndLnEH — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) November 4, 2017

Alec Baldwin mansplaining 'the cause' for women everywhere. That's a good caption for that video. https://t.co/aG7zSMn3T4 — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) November 4, 2017

Bombarded with an overwhelming amount of negative messages — especially because, a few days before, Baldwin admitted he had “bullied women” and “treated women in a very sexist way” in the past — Baldwin chose to shutter his personal Twitter page for awhile. “It is with some degree of sadness that I will suspend posting on this a Twitter account for a period of and in the current climate,” he wrote among other tweets. “It was never my intention, in my public statements, to ‘blame the victim’ in the many sexual assault cases that have emerged recently … my goal is to do better in all things related to gender equality. Au revoir.” Argento, who has been one of the many women to accuse Weinstein of rape, was pleased by this departure, and a war of words between Baldwin, Argento, and Argento’s boyfriend, Anthony Bourdain, soon began.

So @AlecBaldwin is taking a hiatus from Twitter to meditate about his words on @rosemcgowan & gender equality. We won't miss you bully boy. pic.twitter.com/btADYaWdVf — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) November 4, 2017

But instead of posting from his personal Twitter account, Baldwin was sending messages from his foundation’s social media page.

If you paint every man w the same brush, you’re gonna run out of paint or men.@AsiaArgento — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 4, 2017

I can't reply because you blocked me. I don't need to paint you #AlecBaldwin, or any man. You did your own self-portrait & it's despicable. pic.twitter.com/MzJiBQNWN4 — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) November 5, 2017

Baldwin then sent a since-deleted tweet to both Bourdain and Argento.

You are really too dumb to pour piss out of a boot — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) November 4, 2017

So many self-seeking liars to block, so little time....@Bourdain — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 5, 2017

@AlecBaldwin blocks victims, shuts down account, scurries over to his “foundation” account and throws pebbles from behind wall @AsiaArgento — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) November 4, 2017

Who knows what Sunday will bring forth.