Donald Trump might pay Paul Manafort a little visit for a shower bonding session in this week’s SNL cold open, but after the suds dry and Mike Pence gets blackmailed for being away from Jesus, the real drama begins to emerge: Mostly that Alec Baldwin’s Trump has a few thoughts about this disturbing Harvey Weinstein situation. “What an idiot that Harvey Weinstein is,” the Orange One explains. “He could’ve gotten away with all of it, if only he’d gotten himself elected president.” Takes one to know one.