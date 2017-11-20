AMAs: BTS Showed Off Their Dance Moves With Their American TV Debut

Korean boy band that you ought to know, BTS had their U.S. television debut performance on Sunday night at the American Music Awards. The seven-member group was greeted with plenty of fanfare as they performed their hit single “DNA” with the sort of synchronized choreography that would rival, if not surpass, NSYNC at their height.

BTS formed in South Korea in 2013, and has enjoyed international success for a few years now, but 2017 marked a new level of fame for the group in America. In May the septet won the Top Social Artist award at the Billboard Music Awards. They also made history as the first Korean artists to break the Billboard 200 top ten.