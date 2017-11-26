Anthony Bourdain Cooked For Asia Argento, Rose McGowan, and Annabella Sciorra

There was a “meeting of the minds” Friday afternoon when Asia Argento, Rose McGowan, and Annabella Sciorra shared a meal, cooked by none other than Argento’s chef boyfriend, Anthony Bourdain. The three women, all of whom have accused Harvey Weinstein of rape, and Bourdain have been especially vocal about Weinstein since the New York Times and the New Yorker published the first exposés about his sexual harassment and abuse in early October. News of the meal started circulating after McGowan Instagrammed and Bourdain tweeted a photo of the three women. McGowan’s Instagram caption was about “magical moments,” and along with the women present, McGowan tagged journalist Ronan Farrow. Bourdain tweeted that he was honored to have cooked for them.

It was an honor to cook for this meeting of the minds @AsiaArgento @rosemcgowan @AnnabellSciorra pic.twitter.com/5UoOl1Xhux — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) November 25, 2017

Argento also shared the picture after making it black-and-white and captioning it with lyrics from Antony and the Johnson’s song “You Are My Sister.”

You are my sister

And I love you

May all of your dreams come true

I want this for you

They're gonna come true @AnnabellSciorra @rosemcgowan pic.twitter.com/WtvW1KLWJc — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) November 25, 2017

While it has not yet been revealed what food was prepared, Argento did respond to one inquisitive person on Twitter, saying Bourdain prepared “food filled with love and strength.”